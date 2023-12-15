Image Source: Getty Images

there is no stop Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) share price at the moment. It has hit the significant £3 per share landmark for the first time since the pandemic. Now FTSE 100 The stock is trading at its most expensive level since mid-2019.

Analysts are expecting further progress in the new year, according to forecasters. JP Morgan A rise of up to £4 is being predicted within the next 12 months.

Rolls Royce and its share price may face some significant headwinds during 2024. But I wouldn’t be surprised to see the love for this footsie recovery play continue. Here are three reasons why it could rise again next year.

1. A strong civil aviation market

The massive grounding of commercial aircraft during the Covid crisis pushed Rolls to the brink of bankruptcy. Just before the health emergency servicing engines made 51% of its profits.

But the airline sector has made a strong comeback since the release of strong pent-up travel demand built up during the pandemic. Yet the world’s commercial carriers continue to report better-than-forecast business, including owner British Airways IAG and North American carriers United Airlines in recent months.

The continued strength among these long-haul operators is particularly encouraging for Rolls over the next year, given its focus on servicing larger aviation engines.

2. Improvement in defense spending

However, roles are not the only way to play in the airline industry. The company is also a major supplier to military customers. Indeed, its defense division is responsible for about 30% of the group’s turnover.

The outlook here is quite bright, at least in the short-to-medium term. As the geopolitical landscape becomes increasingly unstable, the arms budget is advised to keep moving north.

Rolls’ position as a major hardware supplier also positions it well to take advantage of this opportunity. Indeed, a Derby company is said to have a leading role in a landmark deal signed this week between the UK, Japan and Italy to develop a new supersonic stealth jet.

3. Investment Grade Rating

Strength in its end markets, and impressive restructuring under new Chief Executive Tufan Erginbilgik have helped reduce debt at Rolls Royce. But concerns about its financial liabilities continue to haunt the company.

By June net debt was still at a whopping £2.8 billion. And a major part of it is to be repaid in the next 24 months.

However, Fitch’s decision this month to upgrade the engineer to a BB+ rating has boosted investor confidence and fueled speculation that it will return to investment grade status. Reacquiring this rating would likely send the Rolls share price rising again.

this is what i’m doing now

Of course, there’s no guarantee the stock will rise again in 2024. In fact it may face significant headwinds that will send it below current levels.

These include a fresh slowdown in the aviation industry as the global economy cools, worsening supply chain problems in the aerospace sector and persistent cost inflation. Signs that its impressive self-help program is running out of steam could also lead to sharp selling by investors.

Given the state of Rolls’ balance sheet, these threats are enough to make me sit on the sidelines rather than buy the company for my portfolio. However, I will continue to keep a close eye on it with a view to opening positions.

