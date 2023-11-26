3 reasons why countries around the world want to break ties with the dollar

The US dollar has been the world’s reserve currency for decades, but its dominance is waning.

Sanctions against Russia have prompted other countries to consider backup currencies for trade.

US monetary policies, a strong USD and structural changes in global oil trade also contribute.

The dollar has been the world’s reserve currency since World War II, but a combination of political and economic factors are gradually eroding its supremacy.

According to the International Monetary Fund, about 60% of international reserves are held in dollar-denominated assets. The dollar is also the most commonly used currency for trading.

Now, Western-led sanctions against Russia related to its invasion of Ukraine are making other countries wary of the potential consequences of crossing Washington.

Some, such as Brazil, Argentina, Bangladesh and India, are creating backup currencies and assets – such as the Chinese yuan and Bitcoin – for trade and payments.

While the macro-geopolitical environment is prompting countries to seek alternative currencies, there remains a long-standing uneasiness about the dollar’s overwhelming dominance in global trade and finance.

This discussion of de-dollarization has returned every few years since at least the 1970s.

Here are three other reasons why countries around the world may be trying to plan a move away from a dollar-dominated world.

1. US monetary policy has great influence on the rest of the world

The US is the issuer of the world’s reserve currency, which is also the dominant currency in international trade and payment systems.

As a result, its hold on the world economy is enormous and often overvalued, the Wilson Center think tank reported in May.

This situation has granted the United States what Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, President of France from 1974 to 1981, called “extreme privileges.” One aspect of this privilege is that the US cannot get into trouble by being unable to pay its debt if the value of the dollar falls sharply because Washington can easily issue more money.

This also means that countries around the world will have to closely follow US economic and monetary policies to avoid spillover effects on their economies.

Some countries, including India, have said that they are fed up and held hostage by America’s monetary policies – going so far as to say that the US has been an irresponsible issuer of the world’s reserve currencies.

A working group of the Reserve Bank of India is now pushing to use the Indian rupee for trade – a stance that is in line with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the currency.

2. Strong USD is proving costly for emerging countries

The greenback’s strength against most currencies around the world is making imports far more expensive for emerging countries.

In Argentina, political pressure and declining exports contributed to a decline in US-dollar reserves and put pressure on the Argentine peso, resulting in increased inflation.

This has prompted Argentina to start paying for Chinese imports using yuan instead of US dollars, the country’s economy minister said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

“A stronger USD would weaken its role as a reserve currency,” economists at international financial services firm Allianz wrote in a June 29 report. “If access to USD becomes more expensive, borrowers will look for alternatives.”

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been one of the most vocal supporters of establishing alternative trade-settlement currencies, even encouraging Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa to move away from the US dollar. Is.

3. Global trade and oil demand are diversifying – putting the petrodollar at risk

A major reason why the US dollar became the world’s reserve currency is that the Gulf countries of the Middle East used the greenback to trade oil – because it was already widely used by the time they were trading oil. Was the trade currency used since.

This arrangement was formalized in 1945 when a historic agreement was reached between the oil giants Saudi Arabia and the US, under which Saudi Arabia would sell its oil to the US only using greenbacks. In return, Saudi Arabia would reinvest excess dollar reserves into US treasuries and companies. This arrangement guaranteed American security for Saudi Arabia.

But then with the rise of the shale-oil industry the US became energy independent and a net oil exporter.

“The structural changes brought to the oil market by the shale-oil revolution may paradoxically harm the USD’s role as a global reserve currency as oil exporters, who play a key role in the USD’s position, may have to re-orient themselves. will be needed for other countries and their currencies,” Allianz economists told.

It’s not just oil.

Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia – which have been described as “intimate” – have also been strained over a number of issues in recent years, such as when then-President Donald Trump complained that Saudi Arabia was not paying the US. Used to be. Fair price for its defense, and when President Joe Biden ignored Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Sarah Miller, editor of the energy-information firm Energy Intelligence, wrote last November that such tensions against the backdrop of the shale-energy revolution raise the possibility that Saudi Arabia might one day abandon its U.S. pricing. ,

