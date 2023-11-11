3 reasons to consider ‘relationships with expiration dates’

Although not for everyone, there are cases where relationships with a predetermined end date can be a , [+] A wonderful and mutually enriching experience. getty

Most of us have grown up with the belief that love lasts forever. According to the fairy tale, we grow up, find our life partner and spend the rest of our lives with them.

Unfortunately, reality rarely turns out that way. The divorce rate in industrialized countries is about 50%. Science suggests that nearly half of adults struggle with intimacy and long-term relationships. And, it’s hard to find evidence to prove that marriage actually makes us happier.

This is making many people, especially young people, question the traditional narrative of love. New ideas are gaining ground, such as non-monogamous relationships and voluntary singlehood.

One boundary-related relationship trend that is gaining interest is time-bound relationships or relationships with an “expiration date.” It refers to romantic arrangements that have a pre-specified end date, which both partners understand and agree to. Although this type of situation presents unique challenges, there are cases where it can be an exhilarating and mutually rewarding experience. Here are three.

1. You know your life will go in different directions

The pace of modern life has become very fast. We are more mobile and more connected than ever. High school sweethearts no longer attend the same state college and get married shortly thereafter. A more common scenario is for couples to follow their career aspirations, perhaps leading them to different schools and different cities. This often comes at the expense of their romantic bond.

It should be noted that it is not a bad idea to prioritize your career over your relationship at some points in your life. Research shows that jobs, especially those that provide us with purpose and meaning, matter more to our happiness levels than marriage. On the other hand, it should also be pointed out that strong social relationships are perhaps the greatest predictor of well-being and life satisfaction.

If you are in a romantic situation at the moment, where the short-term trajectory of your (or your partner’s) life is largely unknown, it may be worth considering a time-bound relationship. In some cases, this can help reduce the burden of worry about your future and help you focus on enjoying the present instead.

For example, if you are in a relationship as a college or graduate student, you may accept the inevitability of going your separate ways. Instead of dreading that day, discuss that day and develop a plan. That plan might look something like, “We know this relationship won’t last forever, and we’re okay with that, but we’ll do our best to enjoy every moment together until that time.”

2. Neither of you are ready to make things specific

Another case where a relationship with a time limit might make sense is if neither you nor your partner want to take the relationship too exclusively. An unwillingness to be specific indicates many things. This may mean:

You’re not ready for commitment

You like to date more than one person at a time

You don’t see yourself as a long-term relationship person

You haven’t yet found the person you want to be exclusive with

Your life and circumstances are too fluid to devote yourself to a committed relationship

Relationships with expiration dates can be a practical solution for partners who find themselves in this situation. In some cases, this may assuage any concerns either partner may have about the relationship becoming more complicated.

3. You are novelty seekers and get bored in long-term relationships

Marriage and long-term relationships are not for everyone. Some people, due to the nature of their personalities, prefer more variety than a partnership can offer. Time-limited relationships are one way that these types of people can have healthy, constructive, and honest romantic relationships.

How do you know if you are this type of person? Exploring your thoughts and feelings with a qualified mental health professional is a great way to find out. Additionally, there is a scientifically validated scale that measures a person’s tendency to “sensationalize.” Read the eight statements below and think how much you agree/disagree with them. If you tend to agree more than you disagree, it may help explain why you struggle with long-term relationships.

I like to explore strange places. I like to travel without any pre-planned route or itinerary. I feel restless when I spend too much time at home. I would love to have exciting and unexpected friends. I like doing scary things. I would like to practice extreme sports like bungee jumping. I love wild parties. I love having new and exciting experiences, even if they are illegal.

conclusion

When it comes to relationships, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Don’t be afraid to look beyond traditional narratives to find the definition of love that best suits you — whether that means exploring a time-limited relationship or something else.

If you would like to take the Sensation Seeking Scale quoted above and get your results, you can follow this link: sensation seeking scale