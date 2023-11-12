3 reasons Biden's strong economy is unpopular

Photo: Joe Raddle/Getty Images

The American economy is the envy of the Western world. Our country’s economy grew at an annual rate of approximately 5 percent in the last quarter. The unemployment rate is hovering at historic lows. The percentage of prime-age Americans in the labor force is higher than it has been since the 2008 financial crisis. Thanks to abundant employment opportunities, low-income workers have recouped about 25 percent of the increase in wage inequality between the election of Ronald Reagan and the election of Joe Biden. And wages have been rising faster than consumer prices for the past eight months.

In contrast, the European economy is stable. While US GDP is only slightly below its pre-COVID trend, the EU is running 5 per cent below its pre-pandemic trajectory. And yet, despite this slower growth, European consumers are saddled with the same rate of inflation as their American counterparts.

Graphic: Financial Times

Thus, Joe Biden’s economic management looks objectively strong. The pandemic imposed real costs on economies across the West. Shutting down large parts of the economy and disrupting fragile supply chains essentially reduced the productive capacity of nations. Inflation was therefore inevitable, unless governments chose to concentrate the costs of economic adjustment on the most vulnerable by tolerating a sustained period of increased unemployment and poverty. However, within the constraints imposed by the world-historic crisis, Biden guided the US economy to a spectacular recovery. The US has enjoyed stronger growth than Europe – at no great cost to inflation. and as Martin Sandbu financial Times writes, This divergence is largely due to America’s superior fiscal policy; Which means, Biden’s American Rescue Plan and the Trump-era COVID relief bill.

Still, the American public takes an unusually gloomy view of the Biden economy. recently in new york TimesOnly 19 percent of voters in the 2024 Siena College survey of battleground states rated the economy as “good” or “excellent.” By a margin of 59 percent to 37 percent, these battleground voters disapproved of Biden’s economic record.

Those results are in line with a Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll of seven swing states, which found that only 35 percent of voters trust Biden on the economy, with 51 percent saying things were better under Donald Trump.

More direct measures of economic satisfaction – untainted by direct ties to partisan politics – tell a similar story. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index has never returned to its pre-pandemic peak, and has been falling for four consecutive months.

What explains the discrepancy between the objective qualities of the Biden economy and the overwhelming dissatisfaction of voters? Many veteran Democrats blame the media, or the president’s inept messaging, or the unavoidably bad “vibe” of a nation that has still not recovered from the trauma of the pandemic.

It is commendable that all these factors have influenced public dissatisfaction. But there are also several objective features of Biden-era economic life that may explain voters’ dislike of the president. Here are three reasons why Americans are less than happy with Bidenomics:

From one angle, voters’ dislike of Biden’s economy doesn’t seem so hard to understand: Although real wages have been rising since February, the first two years of Biden’s presidency saw an exceptionally long period in which consumer prices outpaced wages. Growth left behind. In other words, for much of the Biden-era, the purchasing power of American workers was falling.

Graphic: Statista

Then, it reversed in 2023. And the real hourly wage for production and non-supervisory workers in the US is now High Compared to before the pandemic.

But years of rapid inflation have still left prices behind level This is much higher than 2019. In the long run, the nominal price of consumer goods should be lower than their price relative to wages. In 1950, a standard television cost $200. Today, one might have to pay around $500 for a medium quality TV. Yet despite that high sticker price, TVs are now very cheap in objective terms, because they cost a tiny fraction of the average worker’s earnings. But it’s been less than a year since inflation stopped outpacing wage growth. Therefore, people still find the nominal prices on their grocery bills extremely high.

This reality is confirmed by a recent Blueprint/YouGov survey, which found that 64 percent of voters consider lower prices on “goods, services and gas” to be their top priority, while only 7 percent said the same about “jobs.” Said. The Biden administration’s economic message has clearly emphasized job creation, as its success on that front is clear. Yet 15 percent of Americans are retired, and most American workers have remained steadily employed during the pandemic. Therefore, the biggest beneficiaries of Biden-era job growth include a small segment of the public, while all Americans are directly affected by consumer prices.

The view that Biden’s first two years in office poisoned his image as an economic manager is in line with international political trends. As Matthew Iglesias has pointed out, almost every head of state in the G-7 countries has extremely poor approval ratings. Biden’s 39 percent mark is actually slightly better than Justin Trudeau’s 33 percent. Emmanuel Macron’s approval in France is 26 percent; In Germany, Olaf Scholz’s number is 25 percent; Fumio Kishida in Japan has 22 percent. Notably, the only G-7 leader to score better than Biden is Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, who took over. after This is the worst of the post-Covid inflation crisis, and hence it has nothing to do with it.

Americans’ income and savings are not determined by wages alone. Another important determinant of households’ finances are government transfer payments. In 2021, the American Rescue Plan’s stimulus checks, expansion of the child tax credit, and increased unemployment benefits led to a historic surge in Americans’ incomes and personal savings.

But since these programs were temporary, their effectiveness waned over the next two years. As a result, Americans experienced a historically unusual decline in their annual income and bank balances in 2022. As Matt Bruenig says, in a typical year, about 45 percent of people enjoy lower income than the previous year. But in 2022, that share rose to nearly 60 percent, as a result of both inflation and the disappearance of pandemic-era transfer payments.

Photo: People’s Policy Project

Graphic: Fred

Certainly, Americans’ incomes are higher today than before the pandemic. And their balance sheet is almost equally strong. It wouldn’t be logical for voters to be disappointed that their income has declined just because they got a $1,400 check in 2021, but not in 2022. Nevertheless, it is appreciable that the widespread experience of decline in income and savings has soured the national mood.

Finally, although inflation has eased in 2023, interest rates have continued to rise to levels not seen in decades. And since a large share of US consumer spending is financed through debt, higher borrowing costs limit the impact of a price recession.

Moreover, the dissipation of households’ pandemic-era savings adds to the challenge posed by higher interest rates. Due to lack of sufficient funds, consumers have become more dependent on credit cards to finance daily expenses. Credit card balances increased 15 percent last quarter from a year earlier, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The average consumer balance is now at its highest point in 10 years.

Meanwhile, credit card rates have risen more than 5 percent since the Federal Reserve began hiking. As a result the credit card delinquency rate for American households has reached its highest point since late 2011.

At the same time, with mortgage rates hitting a two-decade high of 8 percent, many Americans feel that one of their main economic aspirations – home ownership – is now out of reach.

🚨Cost Fatigue: It appears that low-income and young individuals are most frustrated with the current economic landscape where “everything costs more” pic.twitter.com/oRdRe0Et2N – Gregory Daco (@GregDaco) 10 November 2023

That is to say, voters’ rejection of Biden’s economic management is rooted in objective conditions. But this is not necessarily bad news for the President. If inflation continues to moderate, the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates next year, which would relieve some pressure on consumers. Also, with each passing day, the post-Covid inflation surge is slipping further back into the past. If the US economy can continue on its current trajectory through Election Day, voters may be more forgiving of Biden in November 2024 than they are today.

Sign up for the Intelligencer newsletter

Daily news about the politics, business and technology shaping our world.

Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and agree to receive email correspondence from us.

Source: nymag.com