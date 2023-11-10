3 Real Estate Growth Stocks Worth Considering Despite Industry Problems

The current high interest rate environment and tight credit conditions are likely to weigh on the performance of the Zacks Real Estate – Development industry components as investors delay the timing of their transactions waiting for better value discovery. Additionally, supply chain disruptions, macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical unrest are expected to increase material costs, slowing the pace of new deliveries.

Nevertheless, improvement in demand for some real-estate property types is likely to provide some support to the industry, thereby strengthening the players LGI Homes LGIH, Green Brick Partners, Inc. grbk and Landsea Homes LSEA is good for development.

The Zacks Real Estate – Development industry consists of companies that are primarily engaged in the ownership, development and management of various types of real estate properties, including commercial, residential and mixed-use parcels. While some developers build on their land holdings to eventually sell the properties to homebuilders, it is also common to retain it for running operations. Some industry partners actively pursue strategic activities such as land planning and development as well as infrastructure improvements to promote economic growth, attract quality job creators, and diversify the areas they serve. These companies provide real estate leasing, stewardship, underwriting, planning and entitlement services. Real estate development companies are primarily classified as financial companies, not construction companies.

What is shaping the future of the real estate development industry?

Higher interest rates impacting business sentiments: Although the Federal Reserve has kept interest rates unchanged in its latest meeting, we have seen that buyer sentiment is still not in full swing due to the prevailing high interest rate environment. While some investors are trying to make the best of the current market conditions, many investors continue to remain cautious. This has led to delays in closing deadlines for many transactions, leading to a decline in deal volume. Furthermore, tight credit conditions are playing a spoilsport. According to the CBRE Group report, US commercial real estate investment volume in the third quarter of 2023 fell 54% year on year to $82 billion. The report also highlights that cross-border investment declined 55% year on year to $3.4 billion in the quarter due to the continued strength of the US dollar and rising interest rates. Given that current market conditions are likely to persist in the coming period, any significant change in commercial real estate investment activity seems unlikely.

Supply-chain crisis and high material costs persist: Macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical unrest continue to cause supply-chain disruptions at various stages. This, combined with high interest rates, has driven up raw material costs, resulting in slow deliveries of new builds. Additionally, many buyers are not able to purchase new homes at higher prices. Unless macroeconomic conditions improve, sales activity is likely to remain slow in the coming period.

Improving demand for some asset-classes provides scope for growth: While the overall demand for commercial real estate remains low, demand for some asset categories like residential, industrial and logistics and retail is showing signs of improvement. Demand in the residential market is increasing again as builders try to create more affordable homes equipped with additional upgrades. Additionally, they are also offering incentives to attract buyers. On the other hand, the e-commerce boom and supply-chain strategy changes have provided a boost to the industrial and logistics real estate sector. Additionally, increased consumer preference for personalized shopping experiences post-pandemic has accelerated demand for retail real estate in high-traffic corridors as retailers eye expansion to meet this demand. We expect this encouraging trend to continue in the times to come, positioning real estate development players for growth.

Zacks Industry Ranks signal bleak prospects

The Zacks Real Estate Development industry is located within the broader Zacks Finance sector. It has a Zacks Industry Rank #202, which puts it in the bottom 19% of approximately 250 Zacks industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all member stocks, indicates near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of 2 to 1.

The industry’s position in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of the negative earnings outlook for the component companies as a whole. Looking at net earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are losing confidence in the group’s earnings growth potential. For 2023, industry earnings estimates have declined 6.4% from the end of October 2023. Industry earnings estimates for 2024 have been lowered 15.8% over the past year.

However, before we introduce some stocks you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and valuation picture.

Outperforms industry sectors and S&P 500

The Zacks Real Estate – Growth industry has outperformed the S&P 500 Composite and the broader Finance sector over the past year.

The industry has gained 18.1% during the period, versus the S&P 500 Composite’s rise of 10.5%. The broader finance sector declined 0.8%.

one year price performance

Current assessment of the industry

Based on the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), which is a commonly used multiple for valuing real estate development companies, we see that the industry currently outperforms the S&P 500 by 18.6. In comparison, it is trading at 3.78X. X. The industry is trading below the Finance sector’s 12-month P/E of 13.29X. This is shown in the chart below.

Forward 12-Month Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio

Over the last five years, the industry has traded at a high of 43.59X and a low of 2.79X with an average of 10.58X.

3 Real Estate Growth Stocks to Consider

Landsea Homes Corporation: This Dallas, Texas-based publicly traded residential homebuilder designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the most desirable markets in the United States. LSEA focuses on building affordable homes that reflect modern living in prime locations, seamlessly connecting buyers to their surroundings and enhancing local lifestyles where they live, work and play.

Analysts seem bullish on this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2023 EPS has been lifted 6.5% to $1.14 over the past two months. The stock has gained 41.9% in the past six months.

Here's the full list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks.

Green Brick Partners, Inc.: Green Brick Partners is a publicly traded, diversified home construction and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia and Florida. It is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, rights-of-way, design, construction, marketing and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities.

The company specializes in building quality neighborhoods with the latest technological advancements. GRBK also enjoys several strategic advantages, such as a significant footprint in markets with the largest job growth and best demographics in the United States, an improved land and lot pipeline and the diversity of its product lines, which bode well for its growth.

Analysts seem bullish on this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2023 EPS has been raised 4.6% to $5.39 over the past week. The stock is up 80.4% in the year-to-date period.

LGI Homes, Inc.: This Woodlands, Texas-based company is a leader in the homebuilding industry, designing, building, and selling homes in 36 markets across 21 states through an innovative and systematic approach. Notably, the company has closed over 65,000 homes since its inception in 2003.

LGIH’s continued efforts to reduce the cost of home ownership through a combination of mortgage buy-out programs and other sales incentives and its decision to build smaller, lower-priced homes are likely to drive its sales volume in the coming period. , making it well positioned for development. ,

Analysts seem bullish on this Zacks Rank #3 company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2023 EPS has been lifted 12.5% ​​to $9.03 over the past week. The stock is up 17.9% in the year-to-date period.

