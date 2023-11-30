3 Proof of Work Altcoins Like Bitcoin That Can Make You a Millionaire in 2024

Bitcoin is still the dominant proof of work blockchain and has already seen massive strides in the past few years, as well as countless millionaires. However, with the price of Bitcoin having already risen so much, the upside is quite limited, especially for crypto investors who do not have enough purchasing power to make a Bitcoin investment worth their time.

Thus, altcoins provide the best opportunity for small and retail investors to earn as much money as possible. But not just any altcoins; These coins also use the same proof of work mechanism as Bitcoin, making them a good option, especially when they are newly launched.

QUBIC: Proof of Work Coin Like Bitcoin

QUBIC coin is already trending on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) with good reason. Blockchain uses a proof-of-work mechanism like Bitcoin. Under the leadership of IOTA co-founder Dominic Schiener, it has already gained a fair following based on Schiener’s reputation.

The coin is still trading well below $0.1 which could make it a good buy in the long run. With a current circulating supply of $71.425 trillion, its current market capitalization is currently around $200 million. 16% of the total supply has reportedly already been burned.

Nexa (NEXA) is the Leader among POW Altcoins

NeXT (NEXA) is another proof of how blockchain works, but unlike Bitcoin, it uses a UTXO layer. This means that Nexa is a proof of working blockchain that is also able to support native tokens and smart contracts. To mitigate the scalability issue often faced by the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum, Nexa uses signature and UTXO lookups.

Nexa price $0.00013 | Source: NEXAUSDT on tradingview.com

The Nexa token is currently trading below one cent with a market cap of approximately $35 million at the time of writing. Considering how Kaspa (KAS) performed even in a bear market, it puts into perspective the opportunity that exists with this token.

FIRO

FIRO is another proof of work coin that holds a lot of potential among the altcoins that fall into this category. It has been rebranded from ZCoin and is a privacy-first coin, meaning it combines two of the most sought-after features in the crypto market at the moment.

Its price is $1.87 and its market capitalization is less than $40 million. This makes it the lowest fully diluted market cap coin on this list. Its price has been relatively stable over the past week, which may indicate accumulation is taking place ahead of a potential breakout.

