3 Potential Trillion-Dollar Companies You Didn’t See Coming

The future of the economy remains uncertain, with experts’ opinions varying. The Economist presented a pessimistic view, arguing that high interest rates would lead to economic policy failure and reduce growth. Although there are signs that the pessimistic outlook is taking hold in some areas, there is still room for optimism. Along with optimism, there is also hope for potential trillion-dollar companies.

Soft landing is possible. Factors such as rising real incomes and the overall financial condition of companies could help the economy weather the challenges posed by higher interest rates. Due to the current economic situation, you should invest in future trillion-dollar companies. No matter how slow the market is, these companies will be able to deliver strong returns immediately.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Wireless sign and trademark logo.

Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ, The leader in the American networking and cellular provider business. With over 140 million subscribers, VZ is currently at a valuation of $35.64. Verizon has an average target price of $38.75.

Currently, the communications technology industry is valued at $11.5 billion in 2022. Revenue is expected to grow to $100.9 billion by 2030 at an eight-year CAGR of 31.31%. Verizon holds a strong position in the industry with a 28.5% market share.

Verizon has revenues of $33.34 billion, with EPS of $4.97. The decline in revenue is due to shortage of wireless equipment, which is being adequately addressed.

Overall, updates to Verizon’s wireless services prove to be a strong point for the future. Verizon is covering the most cities out of all the wireless providers. Plus, their zero-carbon wireless policies are actively attracting customers to the business. Additionally, the ecosystem services offered by Verizon such as wireless connectivity, Wi-Fi coverage, and a network app all entice customers to join due to their easy-to-use interface. All these factors present a successful Q4 2023 for VZ.

Electronics Arts Incorporated (EA)

Source: ricochet64 / Shutterstock.com

Electronics Arts Incorporated (NASDAQ:ea, is an American video game company that owns games such as Apex Legends and Madden.

EA stock is up 6.06% YTD at $129.58 and is covered by 25 analysts. These analysts are offering a 12-month price forecast with an estimated average-high price of $145-$162.

The video game market in the United States is estimated to be worth $68.27 billion by 2023. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.04% from 2023-2027. This means that its value should reach $103.80 billion by 2027. The major catalysts for this huge growth include urbanization, introduction of new technologies in industry, and increased quality of life across the world.

EA’s revenue is expected to increase from $7.37 billion in 2022 to $7.58 billion in 2023, representing an increase of 2.79%. Furthermore, the market cap also increased by 4.08% from $33.73 billion to $35.10 billion from 2022 to 2023. Gross Profit Margin (ttm) reached 76.33%, which is 56.96% higher than the sector average of 48.63%. These metrics indicate that EA is growing at a fast pace while still being extremely profitable.

EA has many competitive advantages that allow it to stay on top and dominate the gaming industry. One of its biggest advantages is its licensing agreement with the NFL. This allows games within the Madden franchise to be maintained at a consistently high level. EA uses the same engine to create all of its games which helps financially. EA frequently releases updates on video game titles and annually creates better, better-updated versions of “EAFC” and “Madden”. EA will see an increase in revenue as new games and holidays approach.

EA’s dominance in the video game industry is increasing, so I give it a “Buy” rating and recommend anyone to buy this stock before the end of 2023.

salesforce, inc. (CRM)

Disappearance of the Salesforce (CRM) logo displayed on a tower in downtown San Francisco. salesforce layoffs

Source: Miscellaneous Photography / Shutterstock.com

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) provides cloud-based CRM software to help businesses save time, reduce costs, and improve customer relationships.

CRM stock is currently up 53.9% YTD at $207.42, with analysts estimating the 12-month average price to range from a high of $255.0 to a high of $340.0.

In 2022, the worldwide market for customer relationship management was estimated at $64.41 billion, and is projected to reach $157.53 billion by 2030, experiencing a CAGR of 12%. This remarkable expansion can be attributed to the increasing emphasis by businesses on customer-centric approaches, which is a fundamental requirement in today’s contemporary business scenario.

Salesforce has delivered strong financial performance, achieving five-year annual revenue growth of 24.23%. In fiscal 2023, Salesforce demonstrated exceptional operating prowess, as evidenced by its excellent leveraged free cash flow (FCF) margin of 31.95%, surpassing the sector average of 7.52%.

