3 pieces of evidence that a recession is imminent

The U.S. economy added only 150,000 jobs, less than the expected 180,000, and the unemployment rate rose to 3.9%, now 0.5% above the low earlier this year. According to John Wolfenberger, the numbers for September and August were also revised downwards, meaning that eight consecutive months are now marked below their original print.

For Wolfenberger, founder of the market newsletter site BullAndBearProfits.com and a former investment banker at JPMorgan and Merrill Lynch, the jobs report was the latest sign that the labor market will continue to weaken.

Wolfenberger told Insider on November 3, “I think today’s jobs report was a disaster and confirms my view that a Fed rate hike and yield curve inversion will lead to sharply rising unemployment, a recession, and a significant stock market decline.” Will come.”

There are three main pieces of evidence informing Wolfenberger’s view that the labor market is about to collapse. The first is that employment growth has slowed to 2.1%, the pre-recession level. After peaks in previous Federal Reserve hiking cycles, employment growth has generally slowed for the next two years, Wolfenberger said, meaning there could be even more slowing ahead.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis/Bulandbearprofits.com

Second, the inverted yield curve is beginning to steepen. The inverted yield curve has been an extremely reliable recession indicator for the past several decades. The inverse occurs when short-term yields rise above long-term yields. A move by the Fed to hike its overnight lending rate typically results in a massive reversal in yields, which closely matches the 3-month yield. The Fed is hiking cycles to slow the economy, creating a greater risk of recession.

The gap between 3-month and 10-year yields has been inverted for almost a year now, but the curve is beginning to steepen. This usually starts to happen when the Fed is about to start hiking, and usually coincides with a rising unemployment rate.

The chart below shows that each time the yield curve reaches the inversion zone marked by the horizontal black line, unemployment begins to rise as the yield curve begins to tighten again.

Trahan Macro Research LLC/Bulandbearprofits.com

And third, small businesses are not optimistic about hiring now and in the future. Noting that small businesses have accounted for about 60% of all hiring over the past three decades, Wolfenberger said that doesn’t bode well for the labor market.

Here is the National Federation of Independent Business’s index on hiring plans for the next three months (shown in blue, six months ahead and inverse) paired with the unemployment rate (shown in orange). Both move forward in lockstep.

Trahan Macro Research LLC/Bulandbearprofits.com

Looking at these signs, Wolfenberger says a recession is coming, with stocks falling as well. The S&P 500 recently reclaimed its 36-month moving average, which has been a potential danger signal in the past. While the market did not fall much below the moving average in 2020 and 2022, extraordinary fiscal and monetary conditions existed in 2020 and there was no recession in 2022.

When the market reached the moving average in 2001 and 2008, recessions occurred and the S&P 500 declined even more – in the range of about 40-50%. Wolfenberger thinks the situation is likely to be similar this time too.

Bullandbearprofits.com

Wolfenberger said, “Leading indicators show the unemployment rate will soon begin to rise materially. This will likely be the final nail in Wall Street’s ‘soft landing’ narrative, causing stocks to fall well below the 36-MMA.”

He added: “The market is bigger and more powerful than the Fed and has already experienced a major recession and a bear market with rate hikes and an inverted yield curve. The Fed’s tapering in 2000 and early 2008 Remember the rates-recession of 2009 and the bear market and they weren’t able to stop them.”

Wolfenberger’s ideas in context

Recession forecasters have been forced to concede their point this year, as the economy remains stalled despite higher rates.

Economists at Bank of America, JPMorgan and Pantheon Macroeconomics have walked back their calls for a recession in recent months with inflation and the unemployment rate both below 4%, GDP growth still brisk, and the Fed Has apparently finished hiking.

But the window for a recessionary outcome is still open. According to Michael Kantrowitz of Piper Sandler, the number of unemployment claims is still within the normal range for 12 months after the yield curve inverted. Here are the numbers for the current cycle compared to prior reversals and recessions.

piper sandler

Apart from the above yield curve and employment indicators, other bearish indicators also point towards further recession. One of them is to tighten lending standards from banks, both for consumers and businesses.

Here’s a chart from Société Générale’s Albert Edwards about the tightening of lending standards for small businesses, according to the NFIB. This is at a level typically seen during the beginning of a recession.

Societe Generale

The second reason is the increasing number of bankruptcies among small businesses, shown in another chart from AdWords below.

Societe Generale

Credit card delinquency is also on the rise, indicating a weak consumer sentiment.

LendingTree

However, none of these indicators guarantee a future recession, and data will reflect the health of the US economy in the coming months.

Wolfenberger said the average time it takes for a recession to unfold after a yield-curve inversion is 6-17 months. A year after the reversal, he said he expects a recession to emerge within the next five months. Only time will tell whether the bulls betting on Wolfenberger or a soft landing are right.

Source: www.businessinsider.com