3 Photography Business Tips I Learned from Consulting $1,000,000 Companies

As photographers, we just want to take pictures. But if you want to make a living in the world of photography, you also need to know how to work on the business side of things. This often means learning how to deal with customers, understanding marketing concepts, and how to create and customize a website.

Today, I’ll reveal three tips I learned while working as an enterprise SEO consultant with multi-million dollar companies like Allstate and Bill.com.

In fact, these exact tips have been vital throughout my career as both an SEO consultant and photographer, consistently earning the trust and loyalty of clients and colleagues.

Let’s dive right in.

3 Photography Business Tips

Here are three tips you can apply to your own photography business:

1. Setting Expectations: Prompt Delivery Benefits

Have you ever ordered something online that you really wanted, and expected it to arrive on a certain date, but it arrived a few days early? Do you know how surprised and happy you feel when it arrives quickly? This is the advantage of prompt delivery. It is a concept based on expectation management and customer satisfaction.

You see, people act based on their expected outcomes. If you have a customer who expects a certain delivery date and they get their product or service earlier, they are more likely to have a positive outcome, which increases satisfaction, and a positive feeling about you and your business. An assumption is made.

As a consultant, we used this tactic all the time. My boss once told me: “What is presented as a surprise doesn’t have to be too much. It just has to be unexpected.”

If I had a report or audit I needed to complete that I knew would only take me seven days to complete, I would tell the client it would take 14 days to complete. After seven days, I will tell the customer that I completed the job early. This element of surprise increases customer satisfaction and loyalty. I use this exact same technique in my photography business.

Do you have a lot of photos that you need to retouch and send to the client? Find out how long it will take you to retrieve them and tell the customer it will take 3-5 days longer than the actual time. Do you have a photo package that states you will only take a certain number of photos on a shoot? Take a few more photos over the limit and tell the customer they can get them for free. These are just some examples.

It’s the impact of small positive surprises and exceeding expectations that will reaffirm your customer’s decision to choose your service, gain your trust, and lead to positive word of mouth referrals. Now, there are two things I wanted to note on this strategy:

The product or service must still provide value and be of high quality.

It won’t work if you do this all the time. Apply this tip throughout the lifetime of your customer relationships. If you do this all the time, the customer will expect you to deliver quickly all the time.

2. Prepare your one-liners: clarify your market and topic

The second photography business tip I learned from consulting is to prepare your one-liners. And no, I’m not talking about jokes. I’m talking about one-liners that are how you can concisely communicate your product and service for effective market positioning.

While working with multi-million dollar companies, he had refined and reworked his one-liners many times. Everything these businesses do and offer, from sales to marketing, accounting to HR, revolves around one-liners.

You’re probably wondering: “What’s the big deal about having a one-liner?” Listen, if you don’t know what you offer in terms of value, how can you expect potential customers to know that? Preparing a one-liner will help you concisely explain what your photography business specializes in, what your approach to the business is and what your clients can expect from you. Clarity will make it easier for potential customers to understand and remember what you offer, making it easier for both your marketing efforts and customer communications.

How to Create One-Liners for Your Photography Business

I’ve found that there are three steps you can follow that will help you craft your one-liner:

1. Identify your Unique Value Proposition (UVP)

Marketing language. Total. I know, just stay with me. If you want to sound like a fancy marketing executive the first step is to identify your Unique Value Proposition or UVP. Start by identifying the main service or product you provide. Think about what makes your service or product unique. It could be your approach, style or special advantage that sets you apart from your competitors.

2. Focus on the benefit or outcome for your customer

The second step is to put yourself in your potential customer’s shoes. Think about what they might be looking for or what problem they need solved. Why would they be coming to you to solve that problem? Find out what that is and highlight the positive outcome or benefit your customers have from using your service or product.

3. Combine these elements into a short, memorable sentence

The third step is to combine these elements and create your one-liner.

A formula I like to follow is: What you do + unique aspect + customer benefit

For example:

[Photography Service] , [Unique Approach] , [Emotional Benefit/Outcome for Client]

Here are some real life examples:

For Family Portrait Studio:

What you do: “Family Portrait Photography”

Unique aspect: “Using natural light to create warm, candid moments”

Customer Benefits: “Capture the love and bond of your family in every photo”

One-Liner: “Capture the warmth of your family in candid moments with natural light photography”

Here is my one-liner as a photographer primarily focused on providing SEO and marketing tips:

What I do: “Provide SEO education and services for photographers”

Unique aspect: “Full-time experience as an enterprise SEO consultant”

Client Benefits: “Grow Business and Brand through SEO”

One-Liner: “Providing enterprise-level SEO expertise to accelerate photography business and brand growth.”

Try using this formula to create your own one-liner. Start with the service or product you provide, then try to think of the unique advantage you have over your competitors. If you can’t think of a unique benefit, use these points to help brainstorm:

specific industry knowledge

professional background

personal perspective

new technologies

comprehensive services

educational component

3. Searchability: The Power of a Website

The third photography business tip I learned from consulting is the importance of searchability and the power of your website. Throughout my career as an SEO consultant, I’ve always had a mantra that I tell my clients: “You can have the best product or service in the world, but if no one can find it, Is this really the best?” This quote revolves around the power and importance of search in our digital-first world.

So how do you become discoverable? There are many ways to do this, such as social media, paid advertising, speaking engagements, referrals, radio, TV, billboards, existing platforms like Reddit, Quora and Pinterest, and through search engine optimization.

I have always been a firm believer that as photographers, our website is our home base and base in the digital world. Our website allows us to create a photography portfolio, list our pricing, create a personal brand, list our contact information, showcase our products and services, and allow us to create thought leadership content.

While you can earn a living as a photographer on social media or through other platforms, you need to remember that your profile on these platforms is owned by another company. At any moment, they may decide to ban you, change their algorithm, or remove you. And all the hard work you did on that platform is gone. However, with a website, it’s yours. Your little house on the internet.

Now, the strongest way to drive traffic to your website is search engine optimization (SEO). In fact, nearly 70% of online experiences begin with a search engine. While new platforms have come and gone, search engines like Google and Bing have remained strong. This is why multimillion-dollar companies are willing to invest hundreds of thousands of dollars every month to improve their SEO game.

I could spend hours talking about what SEO is and the different strategies, but I’ll save that for a later post on Fstoppers. For now, all you need to know is that SEO revolves around ranking for certain keywords and optimizing your photography website to give it the best possible chance of ranking for those keywords.

Why should you care about keywords as a photographer? Let’s practice a little math. Let’s say you’re a portrait photographer in Manhattan and you rank #1 on Google for “Portrait Photographer in Manhattan.” To keep it simple, let’s say the keyword’s monthly search volume is 100 searches per month. You need to know that the first ranking position on Google receives approximately 30% of all clicks.

Doing the math, this would mean about 30 people per month are finding your page organically (for free). This means that by optimizing and ranking effectively for that specific keyword, you can potentially secure bookings from these 30 people for your photography services every month. And the best part is that the traffic will come from only one page. Imagine you have several pages targeting several different “money” keywords.

There is a lot of mystery and confusion surrounding SEO for photographers that we hope to uncover and clarify. For now, just know that if you have a photography website, you need to prioritize SEO, otherwise your competition will rise. If you have a specific question you need answered or have any questions, feel free to write to us at Fstoppers or send me an email.

final thoughts

Those are my three photography business tips I learned from consulting $1,000,000 companies. I hope you learned something valuable from this guide. If you have any questions or comments regarding any tip, leave a comment below! Or, if there’s a special tip you use in your photography business, let us know in the comments!

