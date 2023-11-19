3 persons arrested for alleged theft and money laundering of $10 million using crypto

United States prosecutors arrested three people for allegedly stealing $10 million from financial institutions and laundering the stolen funds using cryptocurrency exchanges.

If convicted of the charges, each man could face more than 80 years in prison.

Defrauding banks and funneling the proceeds to crypto exchanges

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced the arrest of Zhong Xi Gao, Naifeng Xu and Feiyo Jiang by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for alleged involvement in an elaborate fraud scheme targeting banks. and financial institutions in the United States.

Gao, Xu and Jiang allegedly hired Chinese and Taiwanese foreign nationals living temporarily in the United States to open bank accounts in the New York City metropolitan area and other locations.

Control of these accounts was handed over to three people, who deposited and transferred funds between them before reporting the unauthorized wire transfers, prompting the banks to credit their accounts.

After receipt of the credited money, Gao, Xu and Jiang decided to either withdraw or convert the funds to crypto and transfer the funds to cryptocurrency exchanges abroad before the banks became aware of the fraudulent unauthorized reports. .

The fraudulent acts spanned between 2018 and 2022, with scammers making more than $10 million from the illegal activity. As stated in the press release, “approximately a dozen banks and financial institutions” were affected by the theft.

Maximum jail term of 82 years if convicted

Gao, Xu and Jiang have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of “conspiracy to commit wire fraud affecting a financial institution”, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of aggravated identity theft.

While the first two counts each carry a maximum prison sentence of 30 years, the third and fourth counts carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and two years, respectively.

Commenting on the development, US Attorney Damien Williams said in a statement:

“These charges should serve as a warning to fraudsters and cybercriminals who think they can turn to cryptocurrencies to hide their identity – together with our partner agencies, we will find you and bring you to justice for your crimes.” Will be held responsible for.”

