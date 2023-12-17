3 Passive Income Powerhouses to Buy Before the End of the Year

GettyImages-1425139113-1200×800-5b2df79

When S&P 500 With big increases over the year, it’s easy to miss the value of reliable dividend stocks. After all, what’s the point of a 3% yield if the market is up nearly 20%?

But the value of quality dividend stocks isn’t how they perform during a strong market – it’s that they deliver regular quarterly payments, no matter what the market is doing. The best dividend paying companies take it a step further by increasing their dividends every year, even during recessions. This way, investors can count on a source of growing income when they need it most.

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), clorox (NYSE: CLX), and Target (NYSE:TGT) has raised its dividend every year for decades. Here’s why every stock is worth buying before the year ends.

This year Coca-Cola’s moat was put on display

Depending on who you ask, Coca-Cola stock’s reputation can be extraordinary or mediocre. The easiest criticism is that Coke is a low-growth, market-underperforming stock that isn’t worth owning. But Coca-Cola supporters will argue that the company’s track record of dividend increases and buybacks, as well as its wide moat, make it worth owning.

Coke’s 10-year chart is certainly disappointing. Its trailing 12-month revenue is actually lower today than it was a decade ago. Meanwhile, net income is up only 26% over 10 years and the stock is up only 43% compared to a 150% gain in the S&P 500. However, the consumer staples sector tends to underperform in strong bull markets. Coca-Cola’s underperformance isn’t so bad when you compare it to the sector rather than the S&P 500.

The redeeming quality of Coke is its history of increasing dividends. Coke is one of the longest-lived dividend kings, having paid and increased its dividend for 61 consecutive years. The dividend has increased by more than 50% in the last decade alone. And over the past year, Coke has achieved strong bottom-line growth driven by price increases, proving the strength of its brand and ability to combat inflation.

Investors who care more about capital preservation than capital appreciation will likely be more attracted to Coke’s gains than its losses. The trick is to get the stock at a good price. Coke’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 24 is reasonable relative to the S&P 500. With a 3.1% dividend yield, now is a good time to buy Coke if it aligns with your financial goals.

It’s time to start valuing Clorox normally again

Prior to this decline, Clorox stock experienced a rapid and brutal selloff, largely due to a cyber attack. The stock has been recovering recently and is now 22% above its 52-week low. But zoom out, and the stock is essentially flat year to date.

Like Coke, Clorox has a portfolio of strong brands that support steady dividend growth. In addition to the flagship Clorox brand, Clorox owns Burt’s Bees, Glad Trash Bags, Brita Water Filters, Kingsford Charcoal, and more. Clorox has slightly higher growth potential than Coke, given the product categories Clorox is in and the fact that Clorox’s market capitalization is much smaller than Coke’s. But Clorox is still primarily a dividend stock. And the stock hasn’t suffered as badly as it did during the worst scare of the cyberattack.

Still, Clorox is a good value. It has a 3.4% dividend yield. And although its P/E ratio is still high, it has driven meaningful cost cuts and valuations, setting the stage for strong bottom-line results after Clorox fully recovered from the cyberattack.

Target is too cheap to ignore

Like Clorox, Target also suffered a massive selloff, sending the stock trading as low as $103 per share. Target is up 24.9% since Nov. 1. But it is still down in 2023 and is down more than 20% over the last three years.

Target is dealing with inflationary pressures, weak consumer spending on discretionary goods, inventory challenges and theft. The past few years have been an extremely challenging period to predict buyer behavior, which has gone from a wave of enthusiasm during the pandemic to more reservation today. Higher interest rates make borrowing more expensive and put pressure on consumers to spend within their means.

Unfortunately for Target, this means a potentially weak holiday season, which is why Target chose to stock less inventory rather than risk being over-optimistic and then apply heavy discounts to remove products from shelves after the holidays. Have chosen to keep it.

Even after the stock’s recent partial rebound, it still yields 3.2%. Like Coke, it is a dividend king, with more than 50 consecutive years of dividend increases. Target has greater growth potential than Coke or Clorox. It has excelled with its rewards program, curbside pickup, and e-commerce. Its margins are showing signs of improvement, with operating margin coming in at 5.2% last quarter, which is a big improvement over last year’s big margin decline.

Target is definitely not out of the woods yet. And it may take some time to heal completely. But the stock is still cheap, trading at a P/E ratio of 17.4. That’s very low for a company with Target’s brand power and dividend track record.

Companies You Can Trust in 2024

Coke, Clorox, and Target are three stocks that are ideally suited for investors whose financial goals include generating a steady flow of passive income. Each stock returns more than 3%, which is close to the risk-free 10-year Treasury rate of 4.2%. Only with stocks, you get the potential reward (and take on the risk) that comes with investing.

High-quality dividend stocks like Coke, Clorox and Target should prove to be a worthwhile investment that combines dividend income and capital gains over time.

Daniel Foelber has positions in Target and has the following options: long November 2024 $130 calls on Target and short November 2024 $135 calls on Target. The Motley Fool has positions and recommends Target. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola due January 2024. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

3 Passive Income Powerhouses to Buy Before the End of the Year Originally published by The Motley Fool

