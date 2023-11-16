3 Nuggets Whose Stocks Are Skyrocketing, 2 That Are Depleting Fast

The Denver Nuggets have their sights set on title defense. Nikola Jokic is back in the MVP race, and the franchise is 9-2 on the season. Despite losing Jamal Murray to a hamstring injury, they are not giving up. They have depth questions after losing Bruce Brown and Jeff Green in free agency, but the Nuggets are still arguably the best team in the NBA.

The Nuggets have won all seven home games and have played with most of the elite teams in the Western Conference to begin the year. Players are moving on without Murray and young talent is finding roles off the bench. Denver brings back its entire starting five players from last year’s championship team and just needs two more rotation players to round things out.

Which talents are coming through after three weeks of action and who should fans be worried about? It’s still early, but here’s the stock report from the first 11 regular season games.

The stock is skyrocketing: Reggie Jackson

The Nuggets signed Jackson from the buyout market last season, but he played only 18 minutes in the postseason en route to the championship. Despite winning a ring, it was a lost year for the veteran guard. Nevertheless, the Nuggets brought him back in free agency on a two-year deal worth $10.2 million.

Jackson played 20 minutes per game as the team’s backup point guard in its first six contests before Jamal Murray was injured. He has since joined the starting lineup and helped the Nuggets win four of their last five games. The veteran is averaging 15.0 points, 3.8 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 27.9 minutes per game on 50.0 percent shooting from the field and 40.9 percent on his threes over that stretch.

Reggie Jackson played a key role in the LA Clippers reaching the conference finals in 2021. Can the 6’2 guard recapture that form and help the Nuggets win their second consecutive title? So far, so good, but the 33-year-old needs to continue his 82-game performance in the regular season and into the playoffs.

Source: nugglove.com