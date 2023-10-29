Oil prices are extremely volatile. Over the past three years, the primary US oil price benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, has ranged from a low of about $35 a barrel to a peak of more than $120. This volatility greatly affects the cash flows of companies focused on oil production, which can affect their ability to pay dividends.

However, some energy stocks are relatively immune to the effects of oil price volatility. enbridge (ENB -1.91%), energy transfer (ET -1.11%), and Enterprise Product Partners (EPD -0.29%) stands out as an ideal oil dividend stock for some Fool.com contributors due to its ability to withstand oil price fluctuations. Here’s why he believes these energy companies are a no-brainer for those seeking stable income from the oil sector.

Enbridge’s high yield not dependent on high oil prices

Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enbridge): With a dividend yield of 8.1%, which has increased annually for 28 consecutive years, there is a lot to like about Enbridge for dividend investors. This $68 billion market cap Canadian-based midstream giant clearly has some impressive dividends, but the really notable issue is that volatile energy prices are not the driving force behind the business.

About 57% of this company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is linked to oil pipelines. The other 28% comes from natural gas pipelines. So 85% of EBITDA comes from an industry known for commodity price volatility. But Enbridge is just a toll taker, charging for the use of its midstream infrastructure. As long as people are using oil and natural gas, business should be fine.

That means this investment grade-rated company should have little trouble weathering the ups and downs of the oil market, while also continuing to pay investors well along the way. (Note that Enbridge’s dividends are paid in Canadian dollars. The actual dollar value U.S. investors receive will vary with exchange rates.) So if you’re looking for high yield in energy sector investments, but Are concerned about the risk of oil declining in price, Enbridge is a good way to get your energy exposure, while also bypassing much of the commodity risk you are justifiably afraid of.

Focus on collecting fees

Matt DeLallo (energy transfer): Midstream giant Energy Transfer generates very predictable earnings. The company operates toll roads for oil and gas. It collects fees as volume moves through its pipelines and other midstream assets that are not dependent on oil prices. This year, about 90% of this master limited partnership (MLP)’s earnings will come from fee-related sources such as long-term fixed rate contracts or government-regulated rate structures. This protects it from market volatility.

Energy Transfer distributes almost half of its stable cash flow in payouts to investors which currently yields 9.2%. It retains the remaining funds to finance expansion projects and maintain a solid balance sheet.

It plans to invest $2 billion to $3 billion annually on organic expansion projects, including $2 billion in 2023. These projects will increase its sources of stable income. The company also uses its solid and improving balance sheet to make acquisitions. It acquired Lotus Midstream earlier this year for about $1.5 billion and is working to complete its $7.1 billion merger with fellow MLP. Crestwood Equity Partners, These deals will add to its stable income and increase its free cash flow. Those two growth drivers support Energy Transfer’s plan to increase its distribution by 3% to 5% annually.

The more flexible business model of an MLP makes it an ideal choice for investors seeking income protected from oil sector volatility.

A proven dividend-paying business model

Neha Chamaria (Enterprise Product Partner):Enterprise Products Partners began paying a dividend in 1998. Since then, the midstream energy giant has not only consistently paid the dividend, but also increased it every year, with 2023 marking its 25th consecutive year of dividend increases. Enterprise Products has weathered the oil market turmoil well over the past few years, and there’s no reason to believe it won’t continue to do so.

Enterprise Products has a vast pipeline network spanning approximately 50,000 miles that transports crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, petrochemicals and refined products. It also has liquids storage and natural gas processing facilities. Since the company earns fees for its services primarily under long-term contracts, it can generate fairly stable cash flows.

However, what’s more important is how well management uses all that cash. Enterprise Products has done a commendable job so far, consistently returning value to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks while investing for growth and ensuring a strong balance sheet. Over the past 25 years, the company has returned approximately $50 billion to shareholders.

Enterprise Products is in solid shape right now, with its distributable cash flow (DCF) covering the dividend 1.8x in the trailing twelve months to the second quarter. A higher coverage indicates greater dividend stability, and that’s one of the things that makes this 7.3%-yielding stock a no-brainer bet for investors in oil.

Matthew DiLallo holds positions at Crestwood Equity Partners, Enbridge, Energy Transfer and Enterprise Products Partners. Neha Chamaria has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. Reuben Gregg Brewer holds positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a position in and recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends enterprise products partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com