3 ‘nightmare’ FTSE 100 value traps I wouldn’t buy with free money

Image Source: Getty Images

Spooky weather is upon us. So what better time to remind ourselves that there are FTSE 100 Stocks that look like horror stories?

Here are three I would refuse to buy if you paid me.

I have been unable to see its appeal for a long time Ocado (LSE:OCDO) shares. This is despite the company multi-bagging in value between 2017 and 2021.

Unfortunately, these benefits have now disappeared. In fact, if I had invested when the stock price hit record highs I would have suffered a paper loss of more than 80%.

The problem here is not the company’s technology offering. Ocado’s customer fulfillment centers – warehouses built for the companies it has partnered with – are worth a visit. The problem is that they take a very long time to build and launch. Meanwhile, the business fails to make profits, giving it that ‘jammed tomorrow’ feel that you usually find in small-cap stocks.

This does not mean that recovery is impossible. persistent rumors that Amazon Is preparing a bid which has caused a sporadic increase in the share price.

But nothing has happened yet. And with brokers becoming concerned about slowing growth in its retail arm, I wouldn’t be surprised if the company drops out of the FTSE 100.

tricky approach

British Airways Owner International Consolidated Airlines SA (LSE:IAG) is another horror story as far as I’m concerned.

Granted, some of this isn’t the company’s fault. The pandemic devastated the travel industry as planes were grounded and people were forced behind closed doors.

On a positive note, there is clear evidence that trading is back on track. IAG beat forecasts in Q3 due to strong demand in the summer months. Operating profit before extraordinary items rose 39% to €1.75 billion.

However, interestingly, this news did not cause any jump in the share price. Clearly, some investors are still nervous about the impact of political and economic uncertainties going forward.

Meanwhile, a significant debt pile means the company isn’t paying any dividends. Competition in this sector also remains intense.

There are so many great FTSE 100 companies trading at historically low valuations and paying their holders cash, I can’t be tempted here. This is despite shares changing hands at an exceptionally low price of four times forecast earnings.

heavy in debt

Speaking of dividends, completing the trio of stocks I’m leading with a bargepole are favorites of perennial income investors VODAFONE (LSE:VOD).

This continued popularity is not difficult to understand. Based on analysts’ estimates, the shares currently yield 9.2% – which is more than double the return I get from a fund tracking the FTSE 100.

The issue is that this is expected to be covered only by FY2014 profits. So, I wouldn’t be surprised if new(ish) CEO Margherita Della Valle opted to reduce the dividend to raise cash.

Like IAG, the company is also burdened with debt. It looks like it’s likely to get even worse if the company’s merger with Three (and plans to invest £11 billion in building a 5G network) is given the green light.

And then there is share price performance. Vodafone’s value has halved in five years. If this isn’t the definition of a value trap, I’m not sure what is.

