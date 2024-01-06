Image Source: Getty Images

‘Tis the season for investors to review their strategies for 2024 and beyond! Below, some of Fool.co.uk’s dividend-minded contract writers outline their strategies for second income…

Andrew McKee

Although storm clouds continue to loom over the UK economy, I believe 2024 is going to be a very good year for investors pursuing passive income streams. My favorite approach is to buy shares in companies with strong dividend cover and increasing payouts over time.

The FTSE 100 is filled with commodity businesses, many of which offer very attractive yields. I especially like BP, shell, glencore And Anglo American, This is because they prioritize a larger share of free cash flow over shareholder returns.

Take Shell for example. Over the past three years, dividends per share have increased by more than 100%. Analysts have projected growth of 11% over the next two years.

Overall, this year has not been a very good year for the oil and gas industry. When oil reached $120 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, investors were pouring into the sector. Fears of a recession in the global economy have led many to argue that 2022 was an extraordinary year. I don’t sit in that camp.

If we get into a recession the demand side of oil will undoubtedly be affected. Despite oil prices being 28% higher than before the pandemic, the sector as a whole remains conservative with capital allocation. As long as companies continue to generate free cash flow, I don’t expect capital trends to change any time soon. As a result, I think it’s hard not to be optimistic about the oil sector moving forward.

Andrew Mackie owns shares in BP, Shell, Glencore and Anglo American.

john smith

A key factor for me in 2024 is to focus on dividend forecasts, not just dividend yield. Most major companies will report full-year results in Q1. This usually coincides with the declaration of a dividend, so it’s a good idea to start planning in December.

Since we now have most of the fiscal year behind us, I can look at analysts’ forecasts to see what the expectations are for dividend potential. Stocks that are likely to boost dividend payments should rank higher on my watch list than before.

For example, wpp The dividend per share is forecast to rise from 39.4p this year to 41.6p next year. Given that it currently yields 5.45%, I expect it to rise. This is a stock I am considering buying in the coming months.

On the other hand, I would like to avoid Mobico Group, Even though the 9.63% yield looks attractive now, expect the dividend to fall from 6.7p in 2023 to 5.2p in 2024. It’s true that the business is struggling, so the long-term income potential here may not be worth it.

This suggests that using forecasts for the next year can help me make more informed investment choices.

John Smith has no position in any stocks mentioned.

roland head

Many of Britain’s biggest financial stocks are offering unusually high dividend yields right now. It is easy to find well-established companies yielding 6% to 10%.

Of course, higher yields could be a sign that problems are ahead. Many investors use 6% as a rule of thumb for dividend safety. I understand why, but in this case I’m not sure this rule makes sense.

The main fear among investors is that the global economy will be hit by a recession next year, which will have a negative impact on financial businesses. I can’t rule out this risk, but I don’t see any sign of it yet.

companies like legal and general (8.3% yield), Life Insurer phoenix group (10.8% yield) and M&G (9.4% yield) All have reported fairly steady trading this year.

My analysis of these companies’ recent results shows me that their dividends are supported by real surplus cash generated from their operations. I think they look cheap.

I plan to increase my exposure to this sector as we enter 2024, with a view to increasing the income I receive from my portfolio.

Roland owns shares in Legal & General Group.

The post 3 New Year’s Resolutions to Help You Build a Second Income appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

The Motley Fool UK recommends M&G PLC. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

