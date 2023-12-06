3 M’Seans highlighted in The Game Awards Future Class 2023, here’s who is who

Last year, Malaysian game designer, director and producer Sophie Azlan was included in The Game Awards’ Future Class. She was the first and only Malaysian to be highlighted by the prestigious annual award at that time.

For context, The Game Awards’ Future Class is like Forbes’ 30 Under 30, but for the gaming industry.

Its website states that it is a program designed to honor individuals from around the world who represent “the bright, bold and inclusive future of gaming”.

Since 2020, the program has been selecting 50 individuals every year. This year’s group includes not one, not two, but three Malaysians.

Here’s who they are.

Sakina Latif, Managing Director of Persona Theory Games

Image Credit: Persona Theory Games

A familiar name to us at Vulcan Post, Sakina is the woman who founded Persona Theory Games. The indie games studio has produced two commercial games—Fire at Midnight and Cabaret.

Capable of highlighting Southeast Asian stories, Persona Theory’s games often take cultural cues from the region. Its dark fantasy title Kabare (which we reviewed) explores several regional folklore and stories.

Samantha Low, freelance games journalist

Image Credit: Samantha Lo

A freelance games journalist, marketing consultant, and streamer, Samantha has a full portfolio of gaming-related experiences. His work has been featured in Tokyo Weekender, The AU Review, Broadsheet Sydney and Flavors Malaysia.

She is also the co-founder of the 20m Podcast, a platform that explores sports as well as the people behind them from a Southeast Asian perspective.

Additionally, she streams under the name RinoAskis and has gained over 2,000 followers on Twitch.

According to The Game Awards, she is passionate about the representation of underprivileged communities. Currently living in Japan, Samantha aims to build bridges between Japan, Southeast Asia, and the world through her work.

Jonathan Tang Ziyi, community leader

Image Credit: Jonathan Tang Ziyi

Jonathan, known in the industry as Magthylicious, is currently a games programmer at Metronomic, with previous experience at Streamline Studios.

Not only that, he is also the lead coordinator of Malaysia for IGDA, the International Game Developers Association. He is an active voice in the local sporting scene and frequently organizes community events.

His goal is to see the Malaysian industry mature, which also means making game development careers more accessible and viable.

We are glad to see more and more Malaysians being recognized on the global platform that is The Game Awards. This is a testament to the growth of the local gaming industry and its relevance in putting Malaysia on the map.

With this encouragement, we hope that more names will emerge in the industry and there will be more growth.

Featured Image Credit: Samantha Lo / Sakina Latif / Jonathan Tang Ziyi

