3 more Chinese companies added to US import ban over Uighur forced labor concerns

The US Department of Homeland Security announced on Friday that it has added three more companies allegedly involved in forced labor and human rights abuses to the list of companies sanctioned under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

The newly named companies – COFCO Sugar, Jingweda Technology and Xinya New Materials – are based in different regions of China, but each has been accused by the department of recruiting, transferring and exploiting persecuted minorities.

According to the department, officials from Xinjiang-based COFCO Sugar visited several homes of the persecuted minority in a village to recruit Uighurs to work at one of its plants.

Jingweda Technology, which specializes in the manufacturing of electrical converters, power supplies, capacitors and chargers for electric batteries, is accused of engaging in poverty alleviation programs, considered part of an overall forced labor strategy.

Anhui-based textile company Xinya New Materials is also said to be working “with an established government-sponsored labor transfer program.”

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement that the department has prioritized enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act since US President Joe Biden signed it.

Mayorkas said, “We will continue to pursue companies that ignore the law and exploit abusers in the People’s Republic of China.”

The Chinese Embassy in Washington could not immediately be reached for comment.

In recent years the international community has expressed concern about the situation in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, where the Chinese government is accused of committing genocide and crimes against humanity by targeting Uyghurs and other religious and ethnic minority groups.

Alleged crimes include mass surveillance, arbitrary detention, torture, rape, sterilization, and forced labor. Amnesty International reported last month that more than 1 million people have been detained in detention camps in Xinjiang since 2017.

Following Friday’s announcement, there are now a total of 30 companies on the UFLPA entity list.

Signed into law in 2021, the legislation bans U.S. imports of goods produced in Xinjiang or by companies on the entity list unless the U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner can provide “clear and convincing evidence that the goods were produced using forced labor.” Was not produced by” “.

In response to alleged abuses, the US has imposed sanctions on several Chinese officials and entities as well as banned the import of certain products from Xinjiang that were produced using forced labor.

Washington has also warned businesses and importing communities about the risks posed by China-sponsored forced labor and other alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

As a result of the Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act, US Customs and Border Protection has inspected more than 6,000 shipments worth more than US$2 billion since June last year.

