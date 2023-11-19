A U.S. Postal Service employee and two others have been charged in a scheme in which $24 million worth of checks were stolen from the mail and offered for sale online, federal prosecutors said.

The checks were sold through a Telegram channel, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina said in a statement.

Prosecutors said 29-year-old Nequedra Shannon, a Postal Service employee, worked at a processing center in Charlotte for nearly two years and stole the checks from April to July of this year.

Two other people called co-conspirators by the U.S. attorney’s office, Donnell Gardner, 27, and Desiree Carter, 24, have also been charged.

According to the indictment, Carter ran the Telegram channel “OG Glass House,” on which checks were advertised for sale. His name on the messaging app was “SW1PER”.

The document states that Gardner would send checks, and the money would be divided, with half going to Carter and Shannon and Gardner getting the other half, according to the indictment.

The indictment says undercover officers posed as buyers and Carter directed them to a CashApp account and a Bitcoin wallet.

According to the indictment, of the approximately $24 million in checks stolen, $8 million were U.S. Treasury checks.

All three were arrested this week and have been released on conditions, court records show.

An attorney for Shannon declined to comment, and an attorney for Carter did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday evening. No attorney was listed for Gardner.

The U.S. attorney’s office said the three made “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in the illegal enterprise.

The three have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit financial institution fraud and five counts of theft of government property, the office said.

It says Carter and Gardner are also charged with seven counts of possession of stolen mail material, and Shannon is charged with eight counts of mail theft by a postal employee.

