3 Hydrogen Stocks to Watch in the Growing Clean Energy Market

In the global effort for clean energy, interest and investment within the hydrogen economy is growing. This translated into a massive rally for some of the best hydrogen stocks during the market euphoria of 2021. However, cash crunch and equity dilution were a matter of concern among emerging names following a deep slide in hydrogen shares.

This provides a good opportunity to consider investing in the best clean energy stocks. Specific to the hydrogen economy, investment is only the tip of the iceberg. To put things in perspective, hydrogen demand reached 87 million tonnes in 2020. Demand is expected to increase to 500 to 680 million tonnes by 2050. Given this potential, quality hydrogen companies will be poised for multifold growth over the next ten years. Year.

Let’s discuss three of the best hydrogen stocks to buy to benefit from positive industrial headwinds.

Plug Power (Plug)

plug power (NASDAQ:plug) The stock has seen a sharp correction of 51% year to date (YTD, With short interest in the stock still at 25%, a major short-squeeze rally is possible.

Additionally, Plug Power has ambitious growth plans as the global hydrogen economy gains momentum. However, it is important to mention that operating level losses remain a matter of concern. Investors do not know whether the company will be able to grow its business significantly in the next five years.

For example, the company expects revenues of $1.2 billion for the year. Plug Power guides revenue to grow to $6 billion by 2027 and $20 billion by 2030. This will be associated with significant margin expansion.

However, the market is likely to remain in a wait-and-watch situation to determine execution potential. If the growth trend is positive, PLUG stock is likely to skyrocket.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is a blue-chip clean energy stock trading at an attractive forward price-earnings ratio of 20. Furthermore, APD offers a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Air Products has a high financial flexibility factor which makes it bullish. Unlike Plug Power, the company does not need to dilute equity extensively to invest in large hydrogen projects. For 2024, the company is targeting capital expenditures between $5 to $5.5 billion.

APD is investing $4.5 billion in the world’s largest blue hydrogen production facility in Louisiana, which is expected to be operational in 2026. Additionally, Air Products is expected to invest $7 billion in the world’s largest green hydrogen project. It will partner with ACWA Power and NEOM, Saudi Arabia. As these mega projects become operational, the company’s revenue and cash flow visibility will increase.

Bloom Energy (BE)

bloom energy (NYSE:Happen) The downward trend has been increasing YTD. Nevertheless, with the company reporting strong Q3 2023 numbers, a sharp rally is imminent. Therefore, now is the time to consider new investments in BE stock.

For Q3 2023, Bloom Energy reported record revenue of $400.3 million, up 36.9% year-over-year (year after year) Base. Concurrently, BE reported positive adjusted EBITDA of $66.4 million, compared to an EBITDA loss of $13 million in the prior year quarter. Additionally, the company also reaffirmed its full-year revenue outlook of $1.4 to $1.5 billion.

The company’s solid oxide fuel cells are already deployed in industries such as healthcare, data centers, critical manufacturing and retailers. As demand for hydrogen fuel cells increases, the outlook for revenue and cash flow growth is optimistic.

