3 Housing Market Predictions for November 2023

It has been a tough period for potential home buyers. And for people who are looking to sell their home, it’s actually not that easy.

Mortgage lenders are charging amazing rates. Granted, today’s rates aren’t the highest they’ve ever been. But these are the highest rates we have seen in two decades.

Due to high rates, it has become difficult for buyers to purchase a home. And it has become more difficult for existing homeowners to make the move.

After all, many people signed or refinanced mortgages at rates in the 3% range in 2020 and 2021. Who wants to change rates like that at around 8%?

Unfortunately, it is unlikely that housing market conditions will improve for buyers in November. Here are some things to expect.

1. Mortgage rates will remain high

According to Freddie Mac, at the end of October, the average 30-year mortgage rate was about 8%. And the rates may increase further in November.

MORE: See our picks for the best mortgage lenders

Even if they don’t, we’re unlikely to see rates drop. And that can keep many buyers off the market and deter prospective sellers from listing their homes.

For reference, the principal and interest payments on a $200,000, 30-year mortgage at 3% is $843. The principal and interest on the same loan at 8% are $1,468. It’s not quite double, but it’s a lot.

2. House prices will remain high

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reports that in September, the average existing home sold for $394,300. This is an increase of 2.8% from a year ago.

Home prices won’t rise much in November as buyer activity slows toward the end of the year. If there is no increase in demand, we will not see an increase in home prices.

But there is no possibility of house prices coming down. Therefore buyers should not expect much relief.

3. Housing inventory will remain low

No one wants to sell a home right now unless they are somehow able to take their income and buy a replacement home in cash. Buyers are really disappointed with today’s mortgage rates. Because of this, we’re unlikely to see many more homes on the market in November.

Meanwhile, as of the end of September, there was only 3.4 months’ supply of homes available on the market, according to NAR. It typically takes four to six months for the supply of homes to build up enough inventory to meet buyer demand. In fact, it is the lack of inventory that is keeping home prices up at a time when you might be expecting prices to drop due to higher mortgage rates.

Tough times all around for the housing market

All told, November is likely to be a tough month for shopping. And while sellers may benefit from the lack of competition, they are just as likely as buyers when it comes to considering expensive lending rates for a new home.

If you’re going to try to buy a home in November anyway, check your numbers carefully and aim for a total housing cost that’s no more than 30% of your take-home income (minus deductions from your paycheck). That 30% should include your mortgage payment, property taxes, homeowner’s insurance and HOA fees, if applicable – basically any recurring, predictable expense associated with owning your home.

Going beyond that limit is risky. Bearing high housing costs can put you at risk of falling behind on home-related bills or other essential expenses. So if you can’t stick to that limit, it may be best to postpone homeownership until market conditions are more favorable.

Source: www.fool.com