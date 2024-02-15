3 healthy dating habits to solve the riddle of 'online love' by a psychologist

Dating Apps Throw You Straight Into the Deep End of the Dating Pool, But They Can Also Teach You , [+] Chase the wrong experiences. Here’s how to approach online dating the smart way. nh/pexels

As of 2023, one in ten adults in the US has met their partner on a dating app or site and more than half of the youth population are users of such services. Pew Research Center Survey. Globally, the number of dating app users is also expected to increase by 51% from 2016 to 2022.

These statistics show that online dating is on its way to becoming People choose how to meet potential partners. Still, many people come to therapy wondering why their matches never “click.”

Why are so many people disappointed with their online dating experience?

The quick answer is that many mainstream dating apps are simplified, watered-down versions of the real thing. This creates an unhealthy environment where users learn negative dating habits such as:

excessive emphasis on physical appearance

The constant search for someone “better” than your current matches.

There is a perception that their matches are disposable items.

These habits can destroy your ability to form real relationships, leading to a cycle where self-reflection and personal growth are neglected. When decisions are quick and options seem endless, there is a tendency to overlook our own areas for improvement. This self-unawareness can manifest as recycled, flirtatious lines that attract attention but fail to reveal our true nature. Such tactics may initially generate interest, but they soon wear off, leaving both parties feeling unsatisfied.

Here are three healthy habits to replace these negative habits.

1. Be genuinely curious about who the person in the photo is

Apps are slowly but surely catching on to the idea that people’s initial interactions can significantly shape the direction of their relationship. We see this in dating apps like Hinge, Bumble, and even Tinder, where users can select from or answer a variety of pre-determined questions or prompts to initiate a conversation.

Alex Durant, CEO and co-founder of dating app Jigsaw, explains, “Instead of the first impression being an image-heavy resume, we’re encouraging members to have real conversations within the app, as they would with new people in real life. Will meet. ,

Instead of relying on pre-set prompts and questions, Jigsaw opts to obscure the image of the person you’re talking to with a semi-transparent glass puzzle until you’ve exchanged eight messages each. Take.

Jigsaw users are only shown the full picture of who they’re chatting with if they’re engaged , [+] Conversation. Rebecca Venture / Jigsaw

An app experience that is less superficial by design seems to be a step in the right direction. A study published in 2022 PNAS found that both universally desirable traits and the unique effects of compatibility play an important role in the potential development of a relationship from the first meeting. This finding emphasizes that genuine interest and engagement in those initial conversations can lay the foundation for meaningful relationships, potentially leading to successful relational outcomes.

2. Aim to have a quality experience in the real world over a number of virtual matches

“Seeing a large number of single people in your area can lead to the thought process that there must be someone better than who you are currently hooking up with. There needs to be a balance found,” Durant says. “If dating companies really want people to find what they’ve lost, they should focus on helping single people break negative habits and experiment with different ways to introduce people to each other. “Which are not so deeply image-focused and don’t encourage people to treat each other like objects.”

More and more individuals are now attending in-person dating events to seek organic and genuine relationships that seem impossible on online platforms, and the numbers speak for themselves. For example, Jigsaw’s in-person dating events attracted 20,000 attendees in 28 states last year, showing that the casual slower pace of offline, in-person dating is back in vogue.

Users of dating apps often delay replying to messages in order to “play it cool”. Such delays are impossible when you are physically in front of a potential partner, which means people are more authentic at such in-person dating events.

“Such events provide an environment where casual and thoughtful conversations are encouraged,” says Durant.

3. Check in regularly about your mental health and dating style

A study published in 2020 BMC Psychology Studies have found that users of some dating apps experience high levels of psychological distress, including depression, stress, and anxiety.

A growing trend among some dating apps focuses on the importance of protecting your mental health and learning from your dating experiences. For example, Jigsaw has partnered with several mental health professionals to provide dating compatibility insights and coaching within the app.

Such collaborations between dating companies and mental health professionals can help you deal with the mental health consequences of online dating by guiding you to set boundaries and take breaks at the right time. It can also help you learn more about yourself and, in the process, provide dating companies with insight into what you’re looking for from dating.

Maria Sosa, LMFT, therapist and relational wellness expert who works with Jigsaw, says, “Self-awareness is the foundation of any meaningful relationship. It’s about knowing who we are, what we value and what we’re looking for in a partner. When we have a higher level of self-awareness, we are more likely to feel attracted to and attracted to profiles that resonate with our authentic selves, rather than getting caught up in the superficial aspects that often dominate the online dating landscape. Are there.

Ultimately, whatever dating app you choose to use, successful online dating is all about balancing your online and offline dating experiences. Dating should be a part of our lives that adds value, not stress. By promoting healthy habits and curbing unhealthy habits, we can navigate the dating world in a way that works best for us and our needs.