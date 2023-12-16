When we own shares of excellent businesses with excellent management, our preferred holding period is forever.

-Warren Buffett’s 1988 Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letter

When you invest with the mindset of investing for a lifetime, you think differently about the types of companies you want to invest in. While it is important to find companies with sustainable competitive advantages, identifying skilled CEOs can significantly increase your chances of success.

The following three companies have delivered stellar returns to shareholders and are run by talented leaders who deeply understand their respective markets. If you can patiently hold shares for several years, investing with these CEOs can significantly increase your net worth.

1. Nvidia

NVIDIA (NVDA 1.12%) stock has been one of the standout performers in recent years. The company introduced graphics processing units (GPUs) for artists and PC gamers 20 years ago. Until a few years ago, selling GPUs to the gaming market was Nvidia’s biggest business, but company history shows that it has been very successful in adapting its core GPU technology to non-gaming markets.

This is thanks to the leadership of Founder and CEO Jensen Huang, who has guided the company since 1993. On the company’s fiscal third quarter 2016 earnings call, Huang told analysts about the need for data centers to invest in GPUs to handle massive data throughput. The move toward artificial intelligence (AI) to create user-generated video content and smart services.

Huang understands the industry deeply. Nvidia’s earnings calls usually include insightful comments about technology trends and opportunities emerging on the horizon. An investor who was listening to that earnings call and had placed $1,000 in Nvidia stock would currently have $62,000.

What is CEO Jensen Huang talking about now? He had given this statement on the company’s recent call in November. “Generative AI is the biggest [market] The expansion of software and hardware is beyond what we’ve seen in decades,” he said. Nvidia’s data center business is taking advantage of this growing demand, driving the company’s revenue up 206% compared to the year-ago quarter. Data The center segment now accounts for 80% of Nvidia’s business, and it is making every effort to meet the demand for advanced GPUs needed for AI.

Nvidia has always been a leader – first with gaming graphics cards and now with AI chips and systems. It is arguably the most important tech company in the world. It provides the necessary hardware to cloud computing companies so they can provide AI services to customers around the world. If you have some spare cash, this stock is worth at least a small allocation in a full portfolio.

2. Nakshatra Software

shares of Nakshatra Software (CNSWF 0.20%) has increased more than 1,200% over the past 10 years. This is one of the highest performing software businesses that no one talks about on Wall Street. A handful of analysts cover the stock, yet this software conglomerate has grown revenue and free cash flow 22% and 25%, respectively, over the last 10 years.

Constellation delivered these impressive returns by acting as a value investor in the vertical software market. It acquires small software companies at attractive valuations and never sells. These companies span nearly every industry, from energy to health care to financial services.

The company was founded in 1995 by Mark Leonard. Before that, Leonard spent more than a decade working in venture capital, which is known for making lots of bets on high-risk start-ups, but that’s not how Leonard runs Constellation Software. He has established an incredible record of making value-based acquisitions that create lasting wealth for shareholders.

Despite acquiring dozens of software companies, Constellation still has some potential to grow. Revenue in 2022 rises nearly 30% after management spent $1.6 billion on acquisitions. The stock isn’t cheap, trading at a high multiple of 31 times trailing free cash flow, but investors who patiently hold shares should see returns that are broadly in line with the growth of the business.

3. Tesla

Investing in companies that provide essential services is a great strategy for finding long-term winners. We’ve seen how it’s worked for Nvidia and Constellation Software, but the development trajectory Tesla (TSLA 0.98% ) is putting those companies to shame.

Tesla’s revenue has grown at a 69% annual rate since 2013, and it continues to grow impressive numbers, with a 70% increase in 2021, up from 51% last year. Macroeconomic headwinds pushed growth down to single digits in the third quarter, but Tesla hasn’t seen growth for a long time.

Tesla has solid advantages with its huge footprint of charging stations across the US. It’s a testament to CEO Elon Musk’s skills as a manager that the company has successfully competed against auto industry leaders that have been around for more than a century. Achieving industry-leading profitability in the process.

It’s not too late to buy Tesla stock. While the company currently has a market cap (share price times total outstanding shares) of $800 billion, Tesla’s growing capabilities in AI software and small market share in car sales across the entire auto industry suggest further growth.

While electric cars are still a big opportunity, Tesla’s work on humanoid robots and robotaxis also suggests a company potentially serving a much broader market than just electric cars. Musk is preparing Tesla to introduce a series of products over time that will increase productivity and grow the global economy. If Musk’s vision comes to reality, you may regret not buying the stock.

John Ballard has positions in Nvidia and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Software, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com