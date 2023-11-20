3 FTSE stocks I’d consider buying for a massive market rally in 2024

Image Source: Getty Images

Whisper, but sentiment seems to be changing among investors. It’s got me in a hunting mood FTSE When the next bull market arrives, small-caps may rise more quickly than big blue-chip stocks. Although no one really knows when this will happen, I am increasingly optimistic that it could start in 2024.

delicious recovery game

Share in material manufacturer and supplier Treatment (LSE:TET) has lost 36% of its value in the last 12 months. This seems like a huge decline for a company that was performing great for long-term holders.

Despite several economic headwinds, the company’s valuation was beginning to look very rich. So, perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that the treat has taken hold in the market.

Still, I’m starting to think this stock could make a nice comeback over time. Despite raw material inflation and de-stocking of the industry, revenues are still growing. FY23 profits are also expected to be 11% higher than FY22.

Elsewhere, the company is paying down debt and has an impressive record of growing dividends. Those are two things I always love to see.

One potential drawback is the upcoming retirement of CEO Damon Reeve after 11 years. As a result, I am adding this stock to my watchlist until an update is provided on its successor.

already climbing

mj gleeson (LSE:GLE) is another small-cap stock that I think could recover strongly over time. In fact, the housebuilder’s shares have already jumped 32% year-to-date as investors grow increasingly confident that interest rates have peaked.

However I believe this is just the beginning. Assuming a recession can be avoided (a key risk here), the company is likely to see greater demand for the small, affordable starter homes it builds in the North and Midlands.

This matches Gleeson’s comment from last week that “more fixed background“That means it expects demand.”Pick up on seasonally strong spring sales season,

Meanwhile, the balance sheet looks strong. There’s also a good dividend yield of 3.2% which is likely to be more than double covered by profits. However, naturally, it goes without saying that this income can never be guaranteed.

good attitude

former high-flyer mortgage advice bureau (LSE:MAB1) completes the trio of small-cap stocks I’m considering.

Back in September, CEO Peter Brodnicki said “an exceptionally challenging year“Multiple interest rate increases are causing big problems for mortgage brokers. On a more positive note, he also said that the company has still managed to outperform its market.

Looking ahead, the Derby-based business believes that “The underlying level of demand for home ownership and home flipping remains strong,

All this may help explain why the share price has been moving upward since then. The 22% rise over the past month is particularly encouraging, even if shares are still some way off their 52-week high set in May.

However, my main concern here is valuation. Changing hands for 24 times forecast FY2023 earnings, shares are far from cheap. So if rate cuts take longer than expected, there could be some more volatility ahead.

Only then might it be time for me to consider building a stake here.

read more

