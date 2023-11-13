3 financial red flags that your car is worth more than it’s worth

Arbazon/Getty Images

If you’ve owned your vehicle for any length of time, chances are you feel a sense of attachment to it. Due to high interest rates and delivery delays, you may not be eager to shop for a replacement ride at this time.

However, it’s important that you avoid red flags that may indicate that your current car is worth more than it is worth. Here are three major signs that your current vehicle is not a good fit for you.

Red Flag #1: Maintenance Fees Exceed the Cost of the New Vehicle

“The first danger is that the amount spent on maintenance exceeds the amount that would have to be paid in a year for a new model,” said Sebastian Jania. “Even in today’s high-interest environment, there are many dealerships that will offer very favorable terms when purchasing a new vehicle.”

If you’re spending a lot on maintenance and repairs on your vehicle, it’s time to start thinking about trading it in. Maintenance fees can add up quickly and you won’t even realize it. You may end up spending more money on basic repairs than keeping the vehicle on the road.

Although purchasing a new vehicle will cost you more money upfront, you will save in the long run. Jania said, “If the maintenance costs are way too high throughout the year because they are dealing with an older vehicle, it is important to assess the two options to make sure that one is getting the best out of their older vehicle.” Not spending much.”

How do you know if the maintenance fee is too high?

“The most obvious red flag is when repair costs (except routine maintenance) exceed 25% of the actual vehicle value,” shares CarVertical’s automotive expert Matas Buzzelis. “In such cases, repairing it may not be the most logical option unless there is a compelling reason to do so.”

If you run the numbers to see how much you spent on repairs on your vehicle last year, you’ll get the answers you’re looking for. You don’t want to ignore this red flag because you’ll end up spending more on repairs and delaying the inevitable.

Red Flag #2: Poor Fuel Efficiency

Jania commented, “Another red flag that a vehicle is being priced higher than its value is if fuel efficiency is poor and alternatives in the market offer more efficient options.”

Even though you may be thinking that buying a new car would be too expensive at this time, you have to consider the amount you are spending on fuel. If you drive for work or are fond of road trips, poor fuel efficiency is a red flag you won’t want to ignore.

How do you determine if fuel costs are too high?

“Whether it’s moving from an older vehicle that burns a lot of gas to one that is more efficient, or perhaps even going electric, it is important to constantly look at expenses and periodically estimate where the break-even point is.” “This will show where it makes more financial sense to purchase a new vehicle,” Hai Jania shared. “In addition, there are now many rebates that make the cost of a new electric vehicle even more affordable than an older vehicle.”

You don’t have to switch to electric, but it’s important that you do the calculations to see if your vehicle is costing you too much in terms of fuel expenses. You can save yourself the trouble and avoid some future costs by getting rid of that gas consumption.

Red Flag #3: Ownership Costs Don’t Make Financial Sense

“The most recommended way to get a clear answer is to do a ‘total cost of ownership’ analysis,” commented Buzzelis. “This should include the purchase price of the vehicle, maintenance and upkeep costs, fuel expenses, insurance and possible depreciation.

When you run the numbers and determine that your current car’s ownership costs are no longer financially viable, it’s time to make a switch. Buzzelis concluded, “Evaluating a year’s expenses can reveal whether a particular vehicle ownership option is financially sustainable or if it is causing financial stress.”

You can’t ignore the financial realities of your vehicle. If you spend too much on your current car, it’s time to explore your options.

closing thoughts

You may be attached to your current vehicle, but it’s essential that you don’t dismiss these red flags. If you continue to ignore them, you’ll likely be disappointed at how much money you’re spending on your old car instead of upgrading your vehicle to a better-riding car.

