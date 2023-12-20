3 FAANG Stocks With 30% to 53% Upsides in 2024, According to a Trio of Wall Street Analysts The Motley Fool

Although volatility is inherent on Wall Street, things have been particularly erratic over the past four years. The Covid-19 crash, a bear market in 2022 and an investment euphoria in 2021 all hit equities hard.

When uncertainty becomes the norm, both professional and everyday investors look for the safety of companies that offer a history of superior performance. For the past decade, it has been the FAANG stocks that fit the bill.

When I say “FAANG”, I’m referring to:

Facebook, which is now a subsidiary meta platform (Meta 1.67%)

(Meta 1.67%) Apple (AAPL 0.54%)

(AAPL 0.54%) Amazon (AMZN -0.18%)

(AMZN -0.18%) Netflix (NFLX 1.83%)

(NFLX 1.83%) Google, which is now a subsidiary Alphabet (Google 0.63%) (Google 0.66%)

On top of circling around the benchmark S&P 500 Over the past decade, FAANG stocks have brought clearly identifiable, and often sustainable, competitive advantages. For example:

The fact that these are industry-leading businesses with potentially sustainable profits is not lost on Wall Street or its analysts. As we prepare to open the curtain on 2024, three of these FAANG stocks offer gains of between 30% and 53%, according to a trio of Wall Street analysts.

Alphabet: Estimated growth of 36%

The first FAANG stocks that could bring a smile to the faces of its shareholders in 2024 are Google parent company Alphabet, autonomous vehicle company Waymo, and streaming platform YouTube.

According to analyst Ross Sandler barclaysShares of this trillion-dollar giant may reach $180 in the new year. This represents a 36% increase compared to the Dec. 15 close of Alphabet’s Class A shares (GOOGL).

As mentioned, Alphabet’s most prominent advantage is its leading search engine. Based on data from GlobalStats, it has been more than eight years since Google’s share of worldwide Internet searches was less than 90%. This makes it an undisputed favorite for advertisers targeting consumers.

But what investors are overlooking are Alphabet’s significantly higher-margin supporting segments, which are poised to drive its future growth. For example, YouTube is the second most visited social site after Facebook. Daily views of short-form videos, known as Shorts, have increased from 6.5 billion in 2021 to more than 50 billion this year. YouTube should have no trouble gaining significant ad-pricing power.

Perhaps even more exciting is what happened with Google Cloud. Estimates from technology analysis company Canalys show that Google Cloud comprised 10% of worldwide cloud infrastructure service spending during the third quarter. After years of losses, Google Cloud has posted operating profits for three consecutive quarters. Since cloud margins are To a large extent More than advertising margins, the expectation is that Google Cloud will meaningfully lift Alphabet’s cash flow as the decade progresses.

Alphabet also has an attractive value proposition. Shares can currently be bought at 13.7x forward year cash flows, which is a clear discount to the average cash flow multiple of close to 18x over the last five-year period.

Meta Platform: Estimated to rise by more than 30%

Another FAANG stock that offers significant upside in the new year is Meta Platform, the parent of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, among other social-themed sites.

Bullish among all the other optimists on Wall Street is Tigres Financial analyst Evan Fenseth. Feinseth believes Meta shares could reach $435 in 2024. After more than tripling from their 2022 bear market lows, Meta shares could rise another 30% if Feinseth is right.

Since Meta generates over 98% of its revenue from advertising, there was some fear that ad spending would weaken due to recession concerns. Thankfully, history is working in the company’s favor.

Recessions tend to be short-lived; none of the 12 recessions the US economy has experienced since World War II lasted longer than 18 months. By comparison, most periods of expansion are measured over several years, some even lasting a decade. Advertising-driven businesses like Meta Platform are poised for long-term success.

It also doesn’t hurt that the Meta platform’s family of apps attracted 3.96 billion monthly active users in the September-ending quarter. Advertisers are well aware that no other social media company gives them access to more people than Meta. This is good news for the company’s advertising-pricing power.

Meta’s cash flow and balance sheet represent additional reasons the company could potentially reach Fineseth’s lofty price target. It ended the third quarter with $61.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, as well as generating $51.7 billion of net cash from operations through the first nine months of 2023. A cash-rich balance sheet belies Meta and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The luxury of taking risks, including spending billions of dollars each quarter on metaverse and augmented/virtual reality innovations.

Amazon: Estimated to grow by 53%

The third FAANG stock that offers abundant upside in 2024 is e-commerce leader Amazon, according to at least one Wall Street analyst. Redburn Atlantic’s Alex Hassell expects Amazon shares to rise to $230 in the new year, which would be 53% above where the company’s stock closed on Dec. 15.

Similar to Meta, Amazon shares have been held back by hopes of a US recession. Amazon’s top revenue segment is its online marketplace. When the US economy hits a recession, it is completely normal for consumers and businesses to spend less.

But there’s a huge gap between where Amazon collects its revenue and where it generates most of its operating income and cash flow. Although its e-commerce marketplace is the face of the company, it is ultimately a low-margin operating segment. Amazon brings in the bulk of its cash flow from some of its subsidiary operating divisions.

According to Canalys, none is more important than Amazon Web Services (AWS), which accounted for an astonishing 31% of worldwide cloud infrastructure service spending during the third quarter. Enterprise cloud spending is still growing, meaning an opportunity for continued double-digit growth awaits AWS. Despite accounting for only one-sixth of Amazon’s net sales, AWS routinely contributes 50% to 100% of Amazon’s operating income.

Don’t overlook Amazon’s subscription services, either. The company surpassed 200 million global Prime subscribers in April 2021, and the figure has almost certainly increased since then. The popularity of the e-commerce marketplace continues to grow, and Amazon has now become the exclusive home of thursday night football,

To keep with this theme somewhat, Amazon is relatively cheap. During the 2010s, it closed each year at a multiple of 23 to 37 times its operating cash flow. Investors can buy Amazon shares now at about 13 times next year’s cash flow. This is the cheapest trade this online juggernaut has ever seen compared to future cash flows.

Suzanne Frey, an Alphabet executive, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, former director of market development and spokesperson for Facebook and sister of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platform, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Shawn Williams has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platform. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platform, and Netflix. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays PLC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com