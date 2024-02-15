3 Extra Ideas to Make an Extra $1,000 Per Month in 2024

Not only are some sides more beneficial than others, but they can also be complementary and… [+] Help you build your personal brand

No doubt, you’re reading this article because regardless of how much you love your job (or absolutely hate it), one factor is certain: the cost of living is just too high to deal with. And your current salary is not equal to the bill. , Perhaps you requested a raise or were hoping to get a promotion in the new year, but your plans and hopes were dashed due to company and budget cuts, or being declared ineligible for a raise.

Your situation is not unique. Almost every professional in the middle of their career is feeling the blow of inflation right now. The state of freelancing in 2023 was such that 64 million Americans performed freelance work, a significant increase from 53 million in 2014. This is mostly due to the cost of living and the desire of many professionals to work on their own terms. But apart from that, we all desire satisfaction in our jobs. We want to do work that we love, that complements our skill set and also delivers high income returns.

What if you could increase your earnings by an extra $1k every month, without waiting for your employer to raise your salary? Imagine what this could do to add value to your monthly pay-cheque.

Take a look at these three sided ideas that have the potential to help you easily bring in $1k or more a month, without needing a large number of paying clients or taking up too much of your time:

1. airbnb

Airbnb is a platform that allows you to earn money by renting out your property or a part of it (such as a room) for a specified period of time to accommodate tourists and other travelers passing through your location. But contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to have your own room or property to make money with Airbnb. Some other ways to gain significant income beyond being an Airbnb host include:

Airbnb Experiences—where you can become a local host by providing guided tours and other fun activities in epic locations you know about

Airbnb Online Experiences—for example, you can host virtual experiences and classes, such as a virtual authentic cooking class

Airbnb Photography—You Can Make Money as a Freelance Airbnb Photographer

2. Freelance writing

When you’re initially starting out as a freelance writer, for example through your blog, it may seem like a time-consuming, thankless endeavor. But if the quality of your writing is engaging, relevant and highly informative, and answers specific questions or addresses key issues your audience faces on a daily basis while being optimized for Google searches, you will slowly- Slowly you will begin to attract a loyal, consistent following and grow your audience.

You can earn money through:

Affiliate links to recommended products mentioned in the article (without being spammy)

Writing as a freelancer for existing publications (the rates they pay may vary)

Provide ghostwriting and copywriting services to businesses and private clients

3. Coaching

One of the best things about coaching as a side hustle is that, technically, it is an unregulated industry. Of course, there are coaching bodies such as the ICF (International Coaching Federation) that provide guidance on ethics and coaching standards. However, there are virtually no barriers to entry depending on the field you want to pursue.

Additionally, coaching offers the significant benefit of potentially earning hundreds of dollars per one-hour coaching session. As you gain more specific credentials, experience, and positive client testimonials, you can leverage your credibility and expertise to charge thousands of dollars per session. It’s usually best if you decide to train clients who have worked in your current role or industry, as you already understand their pain-points and can help you get started faster. Can take advantage of experience.

Different coaching categories that you may want to specialize in and pinpoint a sub-niche include:

financial coaching

career coaching

executive coaching

business coaching

life coaching

The beauty of being a freelancer is that these side activities are so flexible that you can do all three at the same time, significantly increasing your income and even supplementing your salary from your day job. Kind of gets changed.

Depending on which path you choose, these side hustles can complement each other well. For example, if you have extensive experience in the travel and hospitality industries, you might decide to write a travel advisory blog that includes affiliate links, as well as train others to become an Airbnb photographer. You can also spare some time for this. Travel business from home.

Whatever you decide, it’s up to you to create a career that will grow you and your finances.

