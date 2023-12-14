3 exotic retreats where you can retire stylishly for under $1,200 a month

In Penang, Malaysia, you can live like royalty on a monthly budget of $2,500.

For most people thinking about retirement, whether at home or abroad, budget is an important factor.

During my 30-plus years of traveling the world searching for retirement destinations I have found hundreds of places that are friendly on the pocketbook, but don’t tick all the other boxes on my checklist… safety, quality health care Factors such as entertainment options, a welcoming community, and solid infrastructure.

For a destination to meet my criteria, it needs to be more than just affordable. It should be a place where you want to spend time. Where you will not only be comfortable but also happy, excited, entertained and safe. This is how my team and I at Live & Invest Overseas select the destinations we recommend to our readers.

For those with an eye for both a low-key adventure and a big adventure, Asia could be a great option. Not only does it offer some of the most cost-friendly expat havens in the world, it is also a land of rich culture, stunning natural beauty and friendly locals.

This exotic wonderland features three destinations where North Americans can enjoy a prosperous retirement on a monthly budget of as little as $1,200…

1. Hua Hin, Thailand

Hua Hin, the royal resort city of Thailand.

A three-hour drive from Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, brings you to the royal resort city of Hua Hin.

This area on the Gulf of Thailand, once a quiet fishing village, saw a change in fortunes in the 1920s when the Thai royal family considered it an ideal location to build a summer palace to escape the heat of Bangkok. Recognized as.

Attracted by the city’s four-mile-long beach, cool sea breezes, and relaxed pace of life, affluent locals followed suit.

In the decades since, Hua Hin has established itself as a well-developed retirement haven, offering excellent health care, housing options ranging from compact condos to beach villas and gated communities, and a large expat community and The hospitality industry offers what it means in English. No problem.

There’s also no shortage of entertainment options here, from kite-surfing to golf, pickleball to paddle-boarding, you can be as active as you want. You’ll also find a wide range of social groups that are happy to welcome new members with interests ranging from running and cycling to wine tasting and reading.

Depending on lifestyle choices, a couple can live comfortably here on a budget of $1,850 per month – which includes $690 monthly rent for a centrally located, furnished, one-bedroom condo. Choose a three-bedroom villa with a private pool – $1,200 per month – and your total budget will sit closer to $3,000 per month.

2. Da Lat, Vietnam

In 1893, when Vietnam was part of the French colony known as French Indochina, renowned physician Dr. Alexandre Yersin was sent to the country’s highlands in search of cold-weather relief for the colony’s French population. In Da Lat he found what he was looking for.

Located in the Central Highlands of southern Vietnam, Da Lat has an alpine feel.

Perched on top of the Lang Bien Plateau at an altitude of 4,921 feet, and surrounded by pine forests and misty peaks, the town had an alpine quality. There was also an abundant supply of prey and fresh water and the temperate climate made it an ideal place to grow all types of produce.

Established as a French-colonial hill station, Da Lat soon became home to a health facility, schools, a golf course, parks and man-made lakes, villas and boulevards.

Today, many architectural and cultural relics from that era remain, giving this hidden haven an otherworldly feel. It is a popular spot for honeymooners and while the expat community is small, those who have settled here enjoy a comfortable lifestyle at a cost lower than imaginable.

Rent for large, conveniently located apartments is $400 a month, the spring-like climate means energy costs are low and often included in the rental fee, and $75 will cover a couple’s weekly grocery bill. A couple on a monthly budget of $1,200 can live very well in Da Lat.

However, there are some caveats. The level of English here is low. You may be doing just fine when it comes to everyday activities like eating out, getting gas, or asking for directions, but if you’re going to make a home here, you’re going to have to pick up at least a few of these things. Will be local language.

For health care, expatriates use private hospitals in Da Lat where care is of good quality and affordable enough to pay out of pocket. However, for more serious conditions a trip to Ho Chi Minh City, where there are two Joint Commission International-accredited hospitals, would be recommended.

3. Penang, Malaysia

Just west of mainland Malaysia lies the tropical island of Penang.

This safe, stable, small island offers excellent medical care, a mix of cultures and diverse lifestyle, entertainment and recreational options.

Penang offers a rich cultural history and every modern convenience.

As a former British colony, English is widely spoken. And, with wilderness trails and secluded beaches, as well as modern infrastructure and luxury, water-front condos, it’s understandable why the island is home to such a large expat population.

Cost is also a draw. Penang is not cheap but the value for money you will get here is excellent. A couple on a monthly budget of $2,500 can live in luxury by renting a large condo in a unit with a gym, pool, balcony, and 24-hour security. The street food here is world class, meaning you can dine out for just a few dollars or take your pick from the fine dining options if you prefer.

Penang has a thriving arts scene, hosts music and film festivals throughout the year, and is also home to a popular country club where you’ll find grass tennis courts, a swimming pool, library, bars and restaurants. The island’s members-only swimming club offers an impressive sailing program and facilities that include squash, tennis and badminton courts as well as an outdoor pool overlooking the sparkling waters of the Strait of Malacca.

Source: www.forbes.com