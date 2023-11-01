3 EV stocks worth buying before they reach new heights in 2024

An Ernst & Young survey showed that 48% of US consumers planning to buy a new car in the next 24 months plan to buy an electric car, making EV stocks an attractive investment proposition.

On the global stage, the trend is equally encouraging. Data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) indicates that worldwide electric vehicle sales have tripled over the past three years. In 2022, EVs will represent 14% of total sales, up from just 4% in 2020.

However, a major concern among potential buyers is the lack of adequate EV charging infrastructure, with 51% of Americans expressing this concern. Given these trends, savvy investors may want to keep an eye on these three promising EV stocks.

Li Auto (LI)

Lee Auto (NASDAQ: Took) is making significant progress in China’s competitive electric vehicle market thanks to its impressive delivery numbers. The company recorded record deliveries of 36,060 vehicles in September, a growth of 212% year-on-year.

Financially the company looks strong. Estimates suggest Li Auto’s revenue could reach $4.59 billion next quarter, up from $3.95 billion this quarter. Lee’s consistently beating sales estimates over the past year lends credibility to these figures.

Additionally, Li Auto has the distinction of being the first Chinese EV manufacturer to reach 500,000 cumulative deliveries. Their product lineup is also expanding, with three new models recently launched, including the popular luxury full-size crossover SUV, the LE L9.

Building on this feeling, tiprank Insights emphasize a Strong Buy for LI with an overwhelming probability of 57.7%.

BYD (BYDDF)

For investors looking to ride the EV wave, BYD (OTCMKTS: BYDDF) is another standout in this area. It dominates the EV landscape in China and has made strategic inroads into global markets including Japan, Australia and France. This international expansion further strengthens BYD’s ambitious vision beyond its homeland.

Furthermore, its EV sales in the third quarter reached 431,603 units with an impressive growth of 67%. This strong performance brings them closer to overtaking Tesla, whose sales declined from 466,140 to 435,059 year over year. Additionally, BYD reported a stunning 204% increase in profits in the first half of the year, complemented by a 28.6% year-on-year revenue increase.

Looking ahead, 2024 is shaping up to be an important year for the company. With global expansion plans and a new factory starting production in Thailand, BYD continues to grow. tiprank Analysts are echoing the optimism, pointing to a strong buy recommendation with an attractive upside potential of 77%.

NIO (NIO)

NIO (NYSE: NIO), a notable Chinese EV contender, faced challenges from supply chain disruptions and lockdowns this year. Nevertheless, it bounced back remarkably, with its deliveries rising from 23,520 cars in the second quarter to 55,432 in the third quarter. Additionally, with an impressive 109,813 vehicle launches this year and new models on the horizon, Nio’s journey ahead looks bright.

Additionally, what really sets Nio apart is its simple Battery-as-a-Service offering, which puts it distinctly ahead of many of its Chinese EV counterparts. Expanding its tech portfolio, the company recently introduced an Android-based phone, priced at $890, that is designed to interface seamlessly with Nio vehicles.

Furthermore, security remains a cornerstone for the company. The brand proudly claims five-star safety honors for both its ET5 sedan and SUV EL7. With plans to increase deliveries to an ambitious 30,000 per month and its stock currently trading at less than $8, Nio’s trajectory indicates significant potential for expansion.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooq did not have (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, subject to InvestorPlace.com publishing guidelines.,

Muslim Farooq is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A lifelong gamer and technology enthusiast, he has a special interest in analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

