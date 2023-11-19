In an economic landscape dominated by two years of rising inflation and rising interest rates, smart investors are looking for strong businesses with promising growth opportunities. Here, three of The Fool’s top tech experts bring you outstanding innovators with bulletproof business models that are poised to thrive when the next boom begins. It’s hard to say when the next turmoil will hit, but after every storm there eventually comes sunshine – even on Wall Street.

Cadence Design System (CDNS 0.48%) is at the forefront of semiconductor software innovation, universal display (OLED 0.51%) exemplifies the financial health and technological advancements in OLED technologies, and unity software (U 1.04%) is set for a spectacular transformation story.

This chip design software company is seeing rapid growth

billy duberstein (Cadence Design System): In the previously low interest rate environment, cloud-based software companies were thriving. That’s because they were seeing consistent growth, and while their stocks looked expensive, the low rate environment helped drive up the value of future profits. So if rates fall, software companies may rise again.

Cadence Design Systems is a unique type of software company, one of only two large software manufacturers that dominate the electronic design automation field for semiconductor companies.

As many have learned this year, semiconductor innovation is moving forward, especially due to the rise of artificial intelligence and ChatGPT. And artificial-intelligence chips are only becoming more complex, with new transistor structures, “chiplet” architectures and new types of packaging technologies. With greater chip complexity, more and more players entering chip design, such as large cloud computing giants designing their own in-house accelerators, plus a shortage of engineering talent to go around, all of these cadences Are in the hands of.

Cadence’s software suite for chip and system design automation, simulation and verification helps engineers design chips faster and more accurately than ever before. In addition, Cadence also has several IP chip “blocks” that designers can add to their chip designs for a licensing fee. Cadence also has some hardware testing products, but about 85% of its revenue is recurring, making it much closer to a pure software company.

Cadence’s software not only enables designers to create AI chips, but Cadence is now incorporating generative AI into its software, helping to increase speed and suggest new designs to meet new and evolving specifications. Is.

Revenue has accelerated due to maintenance and expansion with major AI customers like Cadence NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), TeslaAnd broadcom, Of note, Nvidia has just announced that it will increase the pace of new architecture releases from two years to one year. One can be sure that Cadence’s software had a lot to do with it.

The growth of semiconductors, their importance, and Cadence’s importance to the ecosystem are all increasing, which is why Cadence has managed to not only grow but also accelerate. In 2017, Cadence had a growth rate of 7%, but in 2022 this growth will increase to 19%. For 2023, the company projects a healthy 15% growth rate. Additionally, Cadence is highly profitable, with an adjusted (non-GAAP) operating margin of 42%, versus an incremental operating margin of 50%. So as it grows, more should flow to the bottom line.

Of course, Cadence doesn’t look particularly cheap, trading at around 45 times next year’s earnings estimates. However, if long-term interest rates decline, this will certainly give rise to high-growth stocks that may continue to rise or accelerate despite any kind of recession. In that sense, even at these levels, Cadence fits the bill as a great long-term compounder.

An interim CEO’s quick turnaround strategy

Anders Bylund (Unity Software): In the ever-evolving world of technology, some companies stand out as both innovators and survivors. Unity Software is a company that is demonstrating resiliency and significant growth potential as we anticipate the next bull market.

Unity, best known for its game engine that powers more than half the world’s mobile, console and PC games, has faced its own challenges recently. The company’s stock took a hit after the controversial policy update and leadership change. However, these setbacks have set the stage for a strong comeback, especially under the guidance of interim CEO Jim Whitehurst.

Whitehurst is a respected industry leader with a proven track record and household name at open-source software vendor Red Hat IBM, He brings a wealth of relevant experience and a clear vision for the future of Unity. In a recent earnings call, he stressed the need for quick and decisive action.

Whitehurst said, “I want there to be no incentive for anyone to slow anything down here. We need to move forward and we need to move fast. And the faster we move, the more we The better off you will be.” “I think we’re sandbagging when we say the end of Q1. I’m hopeful we can do it faster than that.”

This high-speed approach is important for Unity as it tackles current challenges and prepares itself for future growth. The company will shut down some underperforming operations, revamp the C-suite, and end up looking like a very different business. But as long as Jim Whitehurst is making the decisions, I’m confident these drastic changes are for the good.

Economically, Unity’s fundamentals remain strong. Despite not yet achieving GAAP profitability, the company has shown impressive growth with a top-line compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.5% over the last five years. Additionally, Unity’s adjusted EBITDA margin has recently turned positive, indicating improving financial health.

Unity’s diversification into augmented and virtual reality markets beyond gaming is another reason for optimism. As these technologies gain popularity, Unity’s expertise and established platform position it to take advantage of these emerging opportunities.

The company’s valuation also suggests growth potential. The stock has traded sideways all year, posting a gain of just 1% in 2023. With a Forward P/E ratio of 27.2 and a P/S ratio of 5.4, Unity’s stock appears to be fairly valued, especially given its growth trajectory and the market. Post.

In short, the current state of Unity software may seem uncertain to some, but these moments of transition are often what precede significant growth. With an experienced leader like Whitehurst, a strong business model and a foothold in emerging technology sectors, Unity isn’t just weathering the storm – it’s preparing to move forward when the market winds turn favourable.

Investors looking for a tech stock with the potential for substantial returns in the next bullish phase should definitely consider Unity Software. Some turnaround stories work in the end, especially when a management genius like Jim Whitehurst is involved.

Now let me get back to keeping my fingers, toes and ears crossed – hopefully Whitehurst’s interim title becomes permanent.

The new year is coming and with it new and better displays

nicholas rossolillo (universal display): Shares of Universal Display have been rising this year. The stock is up 44% over the past 12 months, rebounding from the impact of the 2022 bear market.

However, this may come as a surprise. After all, the patent holder and supplier of base materials on organic light-emitting-diode (OLED) displays depends on smartphone sales – and especially high-end smartphones – for a large portion of its revenue. Maybe you have heard. There is a sharp decline in sales of consumer electronics in 2023, which also includes smartphones. How is Universal Display performing well in the market?

It’s all related to the manufacturing business cycle, and investors in particular are eyeing a surge in smartphone purchase activity in 2024. The trend of OLED TVs is also continuously increasing as the price of those high-end TVs gradually becomes more affordable. And as the new year begins, Universal Display is the talk of all the PC and laptop makers that are (finally) starting to offer OLED display options. This could also be the right time for the next surge in PC market sales, which could join the flagging smartphone industry in a potential rebound.

Universal Display is also preparing its newest base material, blue phosphorescent emitter, for the OLED market, which will join its current red, yellow and green phosphorescent emitters. This could lead to a new and larger revenue stream in 2024 after years of research and development.

Management has not yet provided preliminary guidance for 2024, but it is indicating that a return to growth – and all-time high sales – may be just around the corner. Meanwhile, the stock trades at a premium of 38 times trailing 12-month earnings per share. However, this includes some lackluster financial results from the past year. I’m a happy Universal Display shareholder and can easily swallow some more of this top growth tech stock by the time 2024 rolls around.

