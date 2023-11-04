David Harrell: hello. I’m David Harrell from Morningstar Investment Management. In this monthly video series, we take a look at the dividend prospects of three stocks that are popular among income investors.

I’ll start with two utilities that are Morningstar equity analysts’ top picks in the sector.

3 dividend stocks for November 2023

entergy etr nisource ni American Tower AMT

The first is Entergy, a holding company of five regulated integrated utilities that generate and distribute electricity to customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, and is one of the nation’s largest electricity producers. The utility currently yields 4.7% and trades at a nearly 20% discount to its Morningstar fair value estimate.

Entergy kept its dividend steady from 2010 to 2015 and then began increasing its payout by $0.08 per share (about 2%) each year. But the utility provided consistent growth of 6% in 2021 as well as 2022, and it announced a 5.6% increase late last month. Morningstar analysts expect continued growth to track earnings growth, which they estimate at 7% over the next five years.

Another utility choice of analysts is NeoSource, one of the largest natural gas distribution companies in the United States. Its electric utility generates and distributes electricity to 500,000 customers in Northern Indiana. With a 6.1% annual dividend growth rate over the last five years, NiSource currently yields 4.0%. That rate of growth should continue, as Morningstar analysts expect dividend growth “to remain near 6% for at least the next three years with a payout ratio of around 60%.” While this is a higher payout ratio than many of its competitors, Morningstar analysts believe NiSource “has enough financial flexibility and creative rate regulation” to support payouts in that range. The stock trades at a more than 20% discount to its fair value estimate.

Last up this month is American Tower, which owns and operates more than 220,000 cell towers in the U.S., Asia, Latin America, Europe and Africa. It owns and/or operates 28 data centers in 10 US markets. Structured as a real estate investment trust, American Tower has delivered strong dividend growth at an annual rate of 17.5% over the past five years, increasing its dividend with nearly every quarterly payment since 2012. However, Morningstar analysts expect rates to rise somewhat lower, moving into the low double digits, as REITs pay down debt. The stock currently trades at a 20% discount to its fair value estimate and yields 3.6%. Management demonstrated its devotion to the dividend by promising an annual dividend growth rate of 10% during its most recent earnings call.

I’m David Harrell from Morningstar Investment Management. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you next month.

