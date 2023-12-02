David Harrell: hello. I’m David Harrell from Morningstar Investment Management. In this monthly series, we take a look at the dividend prospects of three stocks that are popular among income investors.

3 dividend stocks for December 2023

Amgen AMGN Enbridge ENB Fidelity National Information Service FIS

First up this month is Amgen, a biopharmaceutical firm that initiated its dividend in 2011. Following a 10.2% dividend increase for 2022 and a 9.8% increase for 2023, Amgen’s five-year annual dividend growth is 11%. The stock currently yields 3.2% and trades in line with Morningstar’s fair value estimate. Given the timing of its previous increases, Amgen may announce its next dividend increase this month, which would take effect with the February 2024 payment. While the recently completed acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics will increase Amgen’s debt levels, Morningstar analysts believe Amgen’s cash flow will be enough to handle incoming debt as well as the continued prioritization of share repurchase and dividend programs. Will be enough for.

Enbridge is a Canadian midstream energy firm. It pays a fixed quarterly dividend in Canadian dollars, so the amount received by US investors will vary slightly from quarter to quarter depending on exchange rates. US investors are subject to a 15% withholding tax on dividend payments, which can be recovered. The stock currently yields about 7.7% and is trading at a 10% discount to Morningstar’s fair value estimate. In base currency, Enbridge has grown its dividend at a 7.4% annual rate over the past five years, and the company remains committed to dividend growth. In its November 3 earnings call, management noted its past reliable dividend growth and said it expected that to continue. However, growth rates are likely to remain more modest; The prior dividend increase was 3.2% and Enbridge announced a 3.1% dividend increase for 2024. Morningstar analysts expect dividend growth to be around 3% annually for the foreseeable future.

Last up this month is Fidelity National Information Services, which provides processing, recordkeeping and other services to banks and investment firms. FIS currently yields about 3.6%, trades at a 25% discount to fair value, and has grown its dividend at a 10.1% annual rate over the last five years. A year ago, management was boasting even higher levels of dividend growth, with a commitment to 20% annual growth. However, the company’s most recent increase was 10.6%, and during a November 7 earnings call, management said, “We intend to maintain a competitive dividend, and we will increase the dividend in line with adjusted net income.” Morningstar analysts project modest earnings growth over the next five years.

