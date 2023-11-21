3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Technology companies are known for strong revenue growth due to their innovations, but this does not always translate into results. Many tech companies are not profitable, but profits are necessary to pay dividends. Otherwise, it should raise questions about the sustainability of that dividend.

For example, data storage provider Seagate Technology (STX 1.55%) offers an attractive yield of 3.7% at the time of writing. But if we look at the financial condition of the company, it is not a good picture.

In its fiscal first quarter, which ended September 29, Seagate paid a dividend of $145 million, but had a net loss of $184 million. The company also generated free cash flow (FCF) of $57 million. FCF provides information about the cash a company has available to invest in its business, pay off debt obligations, repurchase shares, and pay dividends. With no profits and a dividend payout more than double its FCF, Seagate may not be able to sustain the payout if its financial position doesn’t improve.

Fortunately, many tech companies with excellent financial health pay dividends. Here’s a look at three that can provide dependable passive income: Cisco Systems (CSCO 1.08%), IBM (IBM 0.95%), and Verizon Communications (VZ 1.38%).

Cisco: 3.3% dividend yield

Tech giant Cisco is an attractive dividend stock for several reasons. It started as a computer networking company, then expanded into various software businesses such as cyber security.

The expansion from networking hardware to software enabled Cisco to implement a software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscription model. This gives him recurring revenue, increases his ability to pay dividends and helps his business grow.

Its fiscal first quarter, ending October 28, was the strongest first quarter in the company’s history. Revenue increased 8% year over year to $14.7 billion, and net income increased 36% year over year to $3.6 billion.

That performance was an extension of Cisco’s strong fiscal year 2023, ending July 29, in which year-over-year revenue rose 11% to $57 billion, and net income rose 7% to $12.6 billion.

With its strong financial position, the company can offer a solid dividend yield of 3.3%. Cisco raises its dividend for the 13th consecutive year in 2023, which is a good track record of growth.

The dividend payout ratio, which tells you what percentage of a company’s earnings was used to pay its dividends, was 47%, leaving enough cash to reinvest in its business. For example, Cisco recently announced that it is purchasing splunk, a cybersecurity analysis firm. This strengthens the company’s cybersecurity offering while adding Splunk’s growing revenues to its financial position, further improving Cisco’s ability to pay its dividend.

IBM: 4.3% dividend yield

Venerable IBM offers a dependable dividend. Big Blue has provided payouts with impressive annual growth for 28 consecutive years since 1916. Additionally, the company offers a strong dividend yield of 4.3%.

It is well positioned to fund its dividend. In 2020, IBM shifted its focus to the red-hot industries of cloud computing and artificial intelligence, enabling it to grow revenue steadily since then.

IBM is now one of the top 10 cloud computing companies in the world, and its success shows in its results. In the third quarter, it generated sales of $14.8 billion, a 5% increase year-over-year. Net income and FCF both reached $1.7 billion.

Its dividend payout ratio is as high as 87%, but its $10.3 billion in FCF over the last 12 months comfortably covered its dividend payout of $6 billion over that period. IBM expects to end 2023 with $10.5 billion in FCF, reflecting its consistency in generating free cash flow.

Verizon: 7.3% dividend yield

This telco tops the companies on this list when it comes to dividend yield, currently over 7%. Verizon raised its payout for the 17th consecutive year in September, giving it a solid track record of growth.

The dependable dividend is thanks in large part to revenue coming from wireless customers, a reliable source given our reliance on mobile phones today. Wireless revenues increased 3% year over year in the third quarter, accounting for $19.3 billion of $33.3 billion in total sales.

Verizon also continues to generate strong free cash flow, which reached $6.7 billion in the third quarter. Year to date, it is $14.6 billion, up $2.2 billion from 2022, and has already surpassed 2022’s full-year FCF of $14.1 billion. As a result, Verizon raised its 2023 FCF forecast by $1 billion to $18 billion.

The dividend payout ratio of 53% provides room to pay down debt and invest in its new, more powerful 5G network, which should be a source of revenue and free cash flow growth for years.

Thanks to solid financials, Verizon, Cisco and IBM are three great income stocks to add to your portfolio.

