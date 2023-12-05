3 dividend-paying tech stocks to buy in December The Motley Fool

Dividend investors don’t think about tech stocks when looking for income. Many emerging tech players forgo dividend payments to invest in growth. Furthermore, even when they pay dividends, their dividend yield is lower than S&P 500 Average 1.5%.

Nonetheless, some long-standing tech companies have matured and are following their non-tech counterparts by offering payments. These stocks not only offer generous dividends, but they also offer growing annual payouts. Such conditions favor tech-oriented dividend stocks international business system (IBM 0.34%), Corning (GLW 0.07%), and Texas Instruments (TI) (TXN 1.42%) Excellent choice for income investors.

IBM

IBM is more similar to non-tech industries when it comes to dividend payments. It has offered payouts since 1916, and in 2023 it increased its payout for the 28th consecutive year. This increases the annual dividend to $6.64 per share, giving a dividend yield of approximately 4.2%.

Additionally, the stock is up nearly 30% since bottoming in May. This growth could reverse a long-term decline in the stock that began when growth in its technology businesses began to stagnate.

This is possible because growth prospects for IBM have improved dramatically. Under current CEO Arvind Krishna, IBM has become a cloud company. It has also made several cloud-related acquisitions and remains a leader in hybrid cloud, with the purchase of Red Hat in 2019. It also gave rise to a lagging managed infrastructure business Kindril,

With the costs of the spin-off behind it, it can begin to generate the free cash flow needed to support its payout. Over the last 12 months, it generated more than $10 billion in free cash flow, enough to cover its $6 billion dividend cost. As long as it can maintain free cash flow and grow its cloud revenue, IBM could become the most recognized income stock in the cloud.

Corning

Like IBM, Corning may also seem like a non-tech stock with its dividend policies, making it a product that tech dividend investors shouldn’t overlook. At an annualized payout of $1.12 per share, its yield grows to about 4%. Additionally, since the dividend has increased for 13 consecutive years, most income investors are expecting higher annual increases.

Admittedly, Corning may not seem like a tech stock at first glance. Most consumers know it for making glassware, which is not usually associated with technology.

Nonetheless, its strength in glass science has allowed it to build business in the technology industry. Corning manufactures glass used in display glass and optical fiber. Additionally, it produces Gorilla Glass used for screens in smartphones and other tech products. Samsung, SonyAnd Lenovo Corning’s Gorilla Glass is among the companies using it.

Still, sales have slowed in the sluggish economy, resulting in free cash flow of $770 million over the last 12 months, which doesn’t fully cover the $977 million in dividend costs for the period.

However, in 2022, its free cash flow of more than $1.2 billion financed its dividend cost of $932 million, so the dividend is probably not in danger. As long as consumers demand more devices, Corning’s glass products will make it a stable dividend play.

Texas Instruments

TI’s dividend history goes back decades, but its prospects as a dividend stock improved dramatically when former CEO Rich Templeton took over in 2004 and began raising the annual payout. After a series of annual increases, Templeton and his successor, Haviv Ilan, have taken the annual dividend to $5.20 per share, a yield of 3.4%.

Many businesses have supported TI’s revenues and dividends throughout its 93-year history. Today it has developed a leadership position in analog and embedded chips. Such technology is necessary because even the most advanced chips require an associated analog chip to function.

TI also supports various industries. However, despite the popularity of its calculators for a time, it primarily catered to business customers. About 65% of its revenue in 2022 came from the automotive and industrial sectors.

Unfortunately, the chip industry is in a recession. As a result, free cash flow over the last 12 months was just over $1.6 billion, down from $5.9 billion in the prior 12-month period. Given dividend costs of $4.5 billion over the last 12 months, this has undoubtedly put pressure on the balance sheet.

Still, with nearly $9 billion in liquidity, semiconductor stocks can keep paying their way. As the need for chips grows as they support AI and other functions, TI’s free cash flow should not only recover but also support continued annual payout hikes.

