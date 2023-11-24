The cryptocurrency market presents a wide range of opportunities, and while the spotlight often shines on major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), there are hidden gems trading below the $1 mark.

Despite their low value, these lesser-known altcoins may have growth potential. However, it is important to recognize that they come with a high level of risk.

For investors who have a high risk tolerance, allocating 10% to 20% of their investment capital to these altcoins is an exciting opportunity to diversify their portfolio and position themselves for significant gains in a potential bull market. Can provide.

Polygon (MATIC)

Ethereum is widely recognized as the primary platform for smart contracts, but its popularity has led to high gas fees for users. This is where Polygon (MATIC) comes into play – it acts as an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution.

Layer 2 solutions are built on top of existing blockchains to increase scalability and address issues such as high transaction fees and slow processing times.

Polygon’s main objective is to help blockchains mitigate these challenges on their chains. The network boasts the ability to process thousands of transactions per second (TPS), which is a considerable improvement compared to Ethereum’s TPS rate of around 15.

Its native ERC-20 token is currently trading at $0.79, representing a 0.93% increase over the last 24 hours. And based on technical indicators by experts.

MATIC’s performance over the past seven days. Source: finbold.com

Polygon’s 200-day simple moving average (SMA) is projected to reach $0.93, while the short-term 50-day SMA is projected to reach $0.86 by the beginning of December.

Matic six month trading chart. Source: Trading View

Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a popular indicator that signals whether a cryptocurrency is oversold (below 30) or overbought (above 70). According to 32 experts, the MATIC RSI value is at 51.00, which shows that the MATIC market is neutral.

Stellar (XLM)

Stellar (XLM), a peer-to-peer (P2P) decentralized network, has been on a bullish trend recently. The price of XLM is currently $0.12, which represents a slight increase of 0.3% in 24 hours.

Price performance of XLM for the last 7 days. Source: finbold.com

“XLM is stable inside the $0.98 zone and awaits a bigger bounce; It appears to be ready to rally and be the first to reach $1”, according to the pseudonymous crypto expert. Richburst9.

XLM five year trading chart. Source: Trading View

Expert prediction is lower than highest Peaked at $0.196 in JulyBut the success of the project hinges on the team’s ability to secure partnerships and drive widespread adoption.

xrp

XRP facilitates international money transfers through its blockchain-based payment protocol, and it trades currencies

Price performance for the last seven days. Source: finbold.com

The entity offers a platform, RippleNet, which enables quick, cost-effective and efficient cross-border transactions. Known for minimal transaction costs and fast processing times, Ripple is often compared to Swift, the global payments system widely used by banks.

XRP is up by about 1.5% today in line with positive market trends in the cryptocurrency sector.

According to the analysis, the cryptocurrency is breaking out of the bearish pattern it has been in since the beginning of November, indicating a potential bounce to $0.65 in the near future. shared By cryptocurrency expert Ali Martínez on November 23.

XRP Price Action Analysis. Source: ali martinez

The descending parallel channel is a technical chart pattern that shows the persistent downward movement of an asset between two trendline barriers, characterized by lower lows and lower highs. Typically, this pattern ends with a counter-trend upward movement, suggesting a potential upward shift for the XRP token.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com