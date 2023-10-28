The cryptocurrency market is an area full of opportunities. Although the spotlight often falls on major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), there exists a trove of hidden gems trading below the $1 mark.

These lesser-known altcoins, despite their modest valuations, hold considerable growth potential. However, it is important to recognize that there is an elevated level of risk associated with them. For investors who have a high risk tolerance, allocating a portion of their investment capital, say 10% to 20%, to these altcoins is a good way to diversify their portfolio and set themselves up for substantial gains in the upcoming bull market. Could provide a wonderful opportunity.

imx

Immutable X (IMX) is a blockchain technology company focused on shaping the future of Web3 gaming. The company has quickly grown into a major player in the blockchain gaming sector, fostering an ever-growing ecosystem of over 20 games, including renowned titles like Gods Unchained, Ember Sword, and Guild of Guardians.

It presents a medium to high risk investment opportunity with a current price of $0.65.

(Last 7 days performance of IMX. Source: finbold.com)

Immutable This enables transactions at significantly lower costs, just a few cents, as opposed to Ethereum’s $10+ transaction fees, while also providing better security. Additionally, they have introduced Immutable Passport, a non-custodial wallet tailored for gamers.

The non-fungible X token was introduced in 2021, reaching a peak value of $9. Given its current usefulness and the substantial progress made by the team since its launch. The possibility of reaching $5 in the next bull market is offering a potential return on investment (ROI) of over 900%.

Despite the associated risks, IMX remains a top choice for cryptocurrency investors looking to position themselves ahead of the next bull run. It is widely available on major cryptocurrency exchanges, boasting healthy daily trading volumes and an attractive use case.

Arbitrum

In 2023, the cryptocurrency community was filled with excitement over the launch of the Arbitrum Token (ARB), an event highly anticipated by crypto enthusiasts. The token launch did not disappoint, as it came with a massive airdrop, giving participants the opportunity to secure up to 12,000 tokens, equivalent to over $10,000.

Since its launch date, ARB Coin has shown massive growth in the crypto market and became a top 100 crypto project soon after its launch. According to some reports, Ethereum whales abandoned billions of dollars of investments in ARB tokens after the launch, and this caused the price to rise.

ABR prices reached an all-time high (ATH) of $11.80 in March 2023. However, since then Arbitrum Coin has been showing bearish performance.

Arbitrum’s appeal lies in its position as the leading Layer 2 (L2) Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chain. It is an Ethereum layer-two (L2) scaling solution. Arbitrum aims to improve the speed, scalability, and cost-efficiency of Ethereum blockchain solutions.

Arbitrum benefits from Ethereum’s security and compatibility and offers lower fees than Ethereum. Arbitrum developers announced the establishment of themselves as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO): Arbitrum DAO.

(ARB performance last 7 days. Source: TradingView)

Substantial support from major cryptocurrency exchanges furthered Arbitrum’s rise, establishing it as the second most widely used blockchain network in the crypto space. However, after its initial success, an incongruous development occurred when developers expressed interest in using a significant portion of the project’s funds, a proposal that was met with opposition from the community.

Sadly, the developers chose to move ahead with their plans, ignoring the community vote and portraying it as merely a ‘vote to gauge community sentiment’. This decision led to a split, causing Arbitrum, once the second most used blockchain network, and its associated tokens to lose support within the community.

The Arbitrum blockchain is fast and user-friendly, but investing in ARB is now considered a high risk high reward due to the controversy surrounding the vote and perceived disrespect towards the community.

xrp

XRP, ranked fifth by market capitalization and currently priced at $0.54, has been a major player in the cryptocurrency market for over a decade. Created by Ripple Labs, it aims to revolutionize global money transfers and provide an efficient alternative to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) system, offering fast, cost-effective international transactions.

In a year marked by considerable volatility in the cryptocurrency markets, XRP has shown resiliency and delivered remarkable returns for investors. Over the past 12 months, the token has increased by a remarkable 24%. This commendable performance means that it has outperformed 76% of the top 100 cryptocurrencies.

(XRP performance for the last 7 days. Source: finbold.com)

XRP’s price history has seen periods of notable highs, huge lows, and persistent declines. It surged in 2018 with Ripple’s xRapid offering but subsequently declined significantly. In 2021, XRP delivered substantial returns, after which a sustained decline and a legal battle with the SEC took a toll on its price.

Recent partial victories in legal disputes boosted the price of XRP. According to attorney Bill Morgan, the future in 2023 remains uncertain, dependent on the final resolution of the SEC case, which will not be a simple process. The bullish case anticipates a favorable legal outcome, and a positive market environment could boost the price of XRP. Conversely, a decline in interest following legal settlements or a broader market selloff could lead to a decline in prices.

