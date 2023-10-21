3 consumer stocks to buy after the ‘perfect storm’ in the sector

Consumer staples, a group of dividend-paying stocks long viewed as a bond proxy, has been one of the worst-performing sectors this year.

The historic surge in Treasury yields, the growing popularity of weight-loss drugs like Wegovi and concerns over lofty valuations have created a “perfect storm of events,” UBS analyst Pete Groome told Yahoo Finance Live.

Those headwinds have fueled a selling frenzy as investors look to reduce their exposure to former steady eddies. The consumer staples sector (XLP) has fallen more than 9% year to date, compared to the S&P 500’s (^GSPC) rise of 12%.

But is future change on the horizon?

It’s still early in earnings season, but commentary from C-suite executives has been encouraging — particularly regarding commodity prices and weight-loss drugs.

Procter & Gamble CEO John Moeller told Yahoo Finance Live that he sees commodity costs “helping” the results, and expects a tailwind of about $800 million due to favorable commodity pricing for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Earlier this month, PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston told Yahoo Finance that he sees “no impact” from weight-loss drugs, as the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results.

The same is true for beverage giant Constellation Brands. Its CEO Bill Newlands told Yahoo Finance that he sees no sign that weight-loss drugs are reducing demand for beer, calling the fears “grossly overblown.”

So what are the best ways to deal with this weak area? Yahoo Finance Live put those questions to strategists and top analysts. This suggests they see some buying opportunities for investors looking for bargains in a volatile market.

Procter & Gamble (PG,

Procter & Gamble beat third-quarter earnings estimates and reiterated its full-year guidance, sending shares into positive territory after the results. According to UBS analyst Pete Groome, the better-than-expected numbers, along with declining commodity costs, keep Procter & Gamble “well positioned among its peers” and with room for “upside.”

“The point of differentiation is that they are growing the category and gaining market share,” Grom told Yahoo Finance.

P&G reported organic sales growth of 7% in its latest quarter, with gains from all 10 of its product categories.

Its CEO John Moeller called the results “strong” in an interview with Yahoo Finance, and said the performance put the company on a “solid path” to meet the high end of its fiscal year guidance.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ,

With the increasing popularity of weight loss drugs, not only are the eating habits of consumers changing, but the demand for weight loss surgery is also changing. This is affecting medical device manufacturers like Johnson & Johnson.

The newly reorganized company called for slower sales in its medtech division in the third quarter due to decreased demand for weight loss procedures.

“We are seeing some impact in our bariatric business in the short term as some patients are reconsidering surgery, hoping to get treatment,” J&J CEO Joaquin Duato told analysts on the company’s earnings call.

But this headwind is expected to be short-lived, and according to one strategist, risks are already present in the stock.

“It’s a small impact for them… and it’s already factored in,” RBC analyst Shagun Singh told Yahoo Finance. “Johnson & Johnson is a quality company and is well positioned for the interest rate environment heading into 2024.”

J&J shares have fallen 13% year to date.

Hershey Company (HSY,

Hershey has been one of the worst performers in the consumer staples sector over the past six months, with shares falling by more than a quarter. Since hitting a 52-week high on May 1, the stock has fallen about 30%.

But despite its recent poor performance, Lee Munson, president of Portfolio Wealth Advisors, tells Yahoo Finance that there’s still a lot to like about the iconic US company – in particular, its reliable dividend.

“There used to be a time when a 2.5% dividend on a stock was actually higher than a ten-year Treasury and people loved that,” Munson told Yahoo Finance. “I think it will come back into vogue in the next year or two. “Take advantage of key items that people still want to buy.”

Hershey increased its dividend 15% to $1.19 per share in July, marking the 13th consecutive year of dividend increases.

Hershey is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings on Thursday, October 26.

