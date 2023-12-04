3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downed 3 drones

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. military said ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels struck three commercial ships in the Red Sea on Sunday, while a U.S. warship shot down three drones in self-defense. The Iran-backed Houthis claimed responsibility for two attacks.

The attacks marked an escalation in a series of maritime attacks linked to the Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East, as multiple ships found themselves in the crosshairs of a single Houthi attack for the first time in the conflict. The US vowed to “consider all appropriate responses” in the wake of the attack, specifically calling out Iran after years of tension over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program.

“These attacks represent a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security,” US military Central Command said in a statement. “They have put the lives of international staff representing many countries around the world at risk.”

It added: “We have every reason to believe that these attacks, launched by the Houthis in Yemen, are entirely enabled by Iran.”

The Central Command said the attack began at 9:15 a.m. local time (0615 GMT) in Yemen’s Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa.

The Navy destroyer USS Carney detected a ballistic missile fired from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen at the Bahamas-flagged bulk carrier Unity Explorer. America said, the missile fell near the ship. Central Command said that shortly afterward, Carney shot down a drone headed toward him, though it was unclear whether the target was a destroyer.

About 30 minutes later, the Unity Explorer was attacked by a missile. Responding to his distress call, Carney shot down another incoming drone. The Central Command said the Unity Explorer suffered minor damage from the missile.

Two other commercial ships, the Panama-flagged bulk carrier No. 9 and Sophie II, were both hit by the missiles. Central Command said, No. 9 reported some damage but no casualties and Sophie II reported no significant damage.

While sailing to the aid of Sophie II at around 4:30 pm local time (1330 GMT), Carney shot down another drone heading in his direction. The drone caused no damage.

Carney, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, has shot down several rockets fired by the Houthis toward Israel during the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. It was not damaged in any incident and there are no reports of injuries to anyone on board. The Defense Department initially described the attack as merely an attack on Carney, before providing more details.

Houthi military spokesman Brig. General Yahya Sari claimed Sunday’s two attacks, saying the first ship was hit by a missile and the second by a drone in the Bab al-Mandeb strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. Saari did not mention the involvement of any US warships.

“Yemeni armed forces will continue to block Israeli ships from entering the Red Sea (and the Gulf of Aden) until the Israeli offensive against our steadfast brothers in the Gaza Strip ceases,” Sari said. “The Yemeni armed forces reiterate their warning to all Israeli vessels or those associated with Israelis that they will become a legitimate target if they violate what is stated in this statement.”

Sari first identified the ship as the Unity Explorer, which is owned by a British firm, with Israel-based Dan David Unger as one of its executives. Number 9 belongs to Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, while Sophie II belongs to Japan’s Kyowa Kisen Co., Ltd. The managers of the three ships could not immediately be reached for comment.

Israeli media identified Unger as the son of Israeli shipping billionaire Abraham “Rami” Unger.

Iran has not yet directly addressed the attacks. However, on the Israel–Hamas war, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian threatened that “if the current situation continues, the region will enter a new phase”.

“All parties wishing to instigate war are warned to stop the killing of women and children before it is too late, a new phase of which has begun,” Amirabdollahian said.

Iran’s top diplomat described his comments as coming after talks with “resistance forces” in the region – a description that Tehran uses for Shiite militias it supports, including the group in Iraq, the Houthis and Lebanon’s Hezbollah – Sunni fighters of Hamas are also included. All threatened or attacked Iran’s regional rival Israel during the war.

The Houthis have launched a series of attacks on ships in the Red Sea, as well as launching drones and missiles targeting Israel. Analysts suggest the Houthis hope to regain declining popular support after years of civil war in Yemen between it and Saudi-backed forces.

The US has stopped short of saying its navy ships were targeted, but has said Houthi drones moved towards the ships and were shot down in self-defense. Washington has so far refused to respond directly to the attacks, as has Israel, whose military continues to try to describe the ships as not being linked to their country.

Global shipping is increasingly being targeted as the Israel-Hamas war threatens to become a wider regional conflict – even after a cease-fire briefly halted the fighting and Hamas released weapons placed by Israel Hostage exchange for Palestinian prisoners. However, the breakdown of the ceasefire and punishing Israeli air strikes on Gaza and the resumption of ground attacks there increased the risk of more maritime strikes.

In November, the Houthis seized a vehicle transport ship belonging to Israel in the Red Sea near Yemen. Rebels still hold the ship near the port city of Hodeida. Missiles also hit another US warship last week when it assisted a ship belonging to Israel that was briefly seized by gunmen. Separately, a container ship owned by an Israeli billionaire was recently attacked by a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean.

The Houthis have not directly targeted the Americans for some time, further increasing the risk of an escalating maritime conflict. In 2016, the US launched Tomahawk cruise missiles, which destroyed three coastal radar sites in Houthi-controlled territory in response to missiles fired at US Navy ships at the time.

Associated Press writers Tara Cope in Dallas, Lolita C. Baldor and Dana Beltazzi in Washington contributed to this report.

John Gambrell, The Associated Press

