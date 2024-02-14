3 cheap dividends likely to rise if rates fall

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 29: Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news… [+] The conference followed the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on January 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Chairman Powell announced that the Federal Reserve would not adjust interest rates. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

look, we are going There’s going to be a recession in the US this year – two years of rate hikes are going to hit home. fact.

So I’m going to suggest we do something that may seem a little strange to you: buy us stocks, but no Any Not “dividend-less” ETFs like U.S. stocks—and certainly always popular ETFs. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY PY SPY),

No way.

Instead we’re shopping for stocks in the small(er) cap aisle mid Cap The range is pumping out growing dividends. We now like these neglected US-based dividend plays because:

They Cheap, While SPY is up 19% in the past year, midcaps have treaded water, Vanguard Mid Cap ETF (VO VO)– In orange below – only up 4%.

dividend-oriented Midcap ETFs like WisdomTree MidCap Dividend ETF (Don Don)– in purple – has been obliterated even more, slipping nearly 1%:

as well as…

Midcaps are more US-centric: And when the recession comes, we want to be right here in America, because we have a shortage of workers Year to sort out. So spending will stop – but not everywhere.

This is why we No I just want to buy things like VO and DON and get on with it.

Instead we are going to “cherry-pick” smaller companies that target parts of the economy that are likely to grow. Here are three options, all taken from Don’s holdings.

They Little Beyond the traditional definition of a midcap stock, sporting a market cap of $12 billion to $15 billion, but still excess Smaller than the multinational monsters of the S&P 500.

Midcap Stock #1: 88% Payout Producer With Profits Over Coming Decades

Alliant Energy LNT (LNT) It’s what I call a “growth utility” – it has a stable group of customers (995,000 electric customers and 425,000 gas customers in Iowa and Wisconsin) and it’s adding capacity to meet the coming surge in demand.

Alliant also owns a 16% stake in American Transmission Company, which owns 10,000 miles of transmission lines and 560 substations.

Much of that higher demand will come from the electrification of the industry, an ongoing megatrend that is still decades away. With a 31% share of industrial consumers’ energy consumption in Wisconsin, Alliant is well positioned to generate cash.

The company is building the capacity those businesses will use – particularly through renewable energy, with around 40% of its capital expenditure plan focused on wind and solar power as well as battery storage.

This is a smart move as the price of renewable generation continues to decline: according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), 96% of newly installed solar and onshore wind facilities will generate less electricity than new coal and gas plants in 2023.

We also like utilities now because they are basically “bond proxies” – and He This means that they become overvalued as interest rates fall, which will accompany a downturn in the economy.

This will push bond yields down from here, and as they fall, bond (and bond proxies!) prices will rise. Utilities will also get a headwind as they refinance debt at lower rates.

Meanwhile, LNT does nothing but make money, with EPS growing at a compound annual rate of 6% over the last decade, as well as dividends.

LNT Income/Dividend Growth

All the other “dividend points” are also working in our favor here: LNT offers a high current yield of 4%, and the increases you see above have resulted in a total increase in payouts of 88% over the past decade.

This pushes the share price points higher, a phenomenon we call a “dividend magnet.” And as you can see below, the stock has actually fallen. Back Recent Pay Increase.

LNT Price/Dividend Chart

This is important, because as you can see above, this kind of “dividend gap” is a rare occurrence. And history tells us that the price is overdue to bounce back after the payout – where it is. almost always lives. Before that happens, now is the time to act.

Midcap Stock #2: A Casino REIT Capitalizing on “Landlord Friendly” Leases

Speaking of electricity, can you imagine what this electricity bill looks like?

Atlantic City, New Jersey, United States – 2009/05/06: Casino roulette tables and slot machines. , [+] (Photo by John Graeme/LightRocket via Getty Images)

fortunately shareholders Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) No need to worry about that: The casino landlord’s tenants are signed to “triple-net” leases – meaning they pay the entire cost of running and maintaining the company’s 61 properties.

This is a good deal for landlords, as is the fact that as a real estate investment trust (REIT), GLPI is exempt from corporate taxes as long as it pays out 90% of its profits as dividends. Does. The result has been steady cash flow growth (as measured by adjusted funds from operations, the best cash-flow metric for REITs).

Best of all, the REIT is sharing that cash flow through its high current yield (a tidy 6.5%) and payout growth – including three special dividends over the past 10 years (see chart below for the jump and decline):

GLPI Price/Dividend Chart

REIT regular dividends Was 2020 took a hit, as did most entertainment stocks when the world shut down. But the reduction was modest: only 14%.

And GLPI quickly got back to its winning ways, paying two special dividends and increasing its payout by nearly 22%. And since the share price is currently lagging the dividend by its largest margin since the bad days of 2020, we’ve got some LNT-style “snap-back” upside for us here too.

Forget Vegas: The Real CASINO ACTION IS IN TOLEDO!?

If you’re worried that GLPI might not be able to withstand a recession, fear not: It’s widely diversified away from Vegas: Its 61 properties are spread across 18 states, including cities like Toledo, St. Louis, and Baton Rouge. Cities included.

This is an advantage in a recession because people can’t Travel To gamble, they Desire Still gamble at your local casino. And there is a good chance that the casino will be run by GLPI.

Midcap Stock #3: Dividend-growth play on “Reno Boom II”

Masco MAS Corporation (MAS) The definition of a household name: It makes Peerless and Delta faucets, Kichler lighting, Behr paints, Hansgrohe shower products, and other items you’ll find in (and behind the walls of) most American homes.

If you’re like many people, you reclaimed your space in 2020, when, frankly, we thought we’d never leave our house again. Despite the subsequent decline in the home renovation market, Masco has continued to grow its profits.

While adjusted EPS moved only 2% ahead of its recently reported fiscal 2023 results, Masco expects adjusted EPS of $4.00 to $4.25 in fiscal 2024, with the midpoint up 7%.

Plus, the rate cut is sure to spur a surge in reno space as the real estate market picks up, prompting sellers to spruce up their places — and new owners to put their stamp on them.

One thing we like about Masco is that management is serious about preserving the dividend, targeting a payout ratio of 30% of earnings. he is away Below my “safety line” of 50%, and it will continue this dividend/share price tango:

This sharp growth offsets Moscow’s low 1.6% current yield.

and there is one more A layer of security for payments comes in the form of Moscow’s strong balance sheet: The firm’s roughly $2.3 billion of long-term debt (net of cash) is just 16% of its market capitalization. he is Very Conservative – and another sign that management has a strong hand on the wheel here.

Brett Owens is Chief Investment Strategist contradictory outlook, For more great income ideas, get a free copy of their latest special report: Your Early Retirement Portfolio: Huge Dividends—Every Month—Forever.

