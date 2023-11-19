3 Charts That Will Make You a Smart Investor in 5 Minutes

Petar Chernaev E+ | getty images

Learning about investing can feel like reading a huge, esoteric tome. The more you get into it, the more you realize you need to learn new jargon and Greek letters and, where did I put my old TI-84 again?

This article is not that.

Instead, take a look at the following three charts. Each represents an important lesson that, if internalized, will hopefully make you a wiser investor.

Knowing when to put money into the market to maximize your returns can be difficult (read: next to impossible). But if you are a young investor, the best time to invest was yesterday. And the second best time is now.

This is because the key to growing your investment over the lifetime is compound interest. And the best way to maximize compound interest is to let it do its work for as long as possible.

“The biggest asset anyone making money has is time,” Ed Slott, publisher of IRAHelp.com, told CNBC Make It.

Case in point: the chart above, which shows the investment results of three people who made an initial investment of $1,000 and then invested $200 per month thereafter. From the time they start investing until they retire at age 67, each person earns an annual return of 8% per year.

The only difference: one starts investing at the age of 22, one starts investing at the age of 27, and the third starts investing at the age of 32.

The investor who started early wins big, and not because he invested so much.

After 45 years in the market, an investor who started at age 22 has put $109,000 into the market – only $24,000 more than an investor who started 10 years later. But at nearly $1.1 million, his total is more than double that of his counterpart who got a later start.

The above chart shows 12 asset classes over a 20-year period ending in August 2023. On the x-axis, you have standard deviation, a measure of volatility that essentially tracks how much an investment’s price fluctuates. The Y-axis charts the 20-year annual return.

You can see that an investor’s favorite looks pretty good here. Large company US stocks (included in popular indices like the S&P 500) turned in the highest returns of any asset class, despite many – including all other stock categories – coming in with greater volatility.

Again, it’s good that these stocks are a core part of many investors’ portfolios.

However, financial experts say it would still be wise to diversify. For one thing, adding other assets can help boost returns. Although US stocks have performed well recently, past performance is no guarantee of future results.

“We’ve had about 10 years of international stocks underperforming, but reversion to the mean also happens,” Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA, told Make It. “Eventually, they’ll come back in front. And as Wayne Gretzky used to do, skate to where the puck will be, not where it is.”

Experts say that there is a possibility of sunshine in the shares of small and medium-sized companies eventually.

Plus, having a diverse mix of assets can help smooth your journey over time. After all, even though large company stocks were less volatile over 20 years than other types of stocks, S&P 500 investors still see a decline of 56.8% during the 2007-2009 bear market, 33.9% in 2020, and 25.4% in 2022. had to face.

By holding investments that move in different ways based on different market forces, you effectively ensure that something in your portfolio is always working, even when your main stock holdings are flailing.

It can be easy to get caught up in the daily drama of the economy and the stock market. Will the Fed get things right? Will it all collapse?

When things get busy in the markets, take a second to remember 1987.

For those readers who weren’t following market news at the time, just know that it was bad. On October 19 that year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.6% – the largest one-day decline in that index’s history. That day came to be known as Black Monday.

The headlines at that time were frightening. crash! Panic! Ruckus on Wall Street! All told, between August 25 and December 4, 1987, the broader US stock market declined 33.5%.

The headlines will become scary again. And your portfolio will look as ugly as investor portfolios looked in 1987. When this happens, return to the chart above, or type “S&P 500” into Google and click “Max.”

The stock market’s historic upward trajectory turns that disaster into a blip on your screen. After all, all recessions have turned out to be blips.

As long as the market continues to behave as it always has, whatever your portfolio does today, tomorrow or next year ultimately won’t matter much over the course of your decades-long career as an investor.

Don’t Miss: Do you want to become smarter and more successful with your money, work, and life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

to get CNBC’s Free Warren Buffett Guide to InvestingWhich delivers the billionaire’s #1 best advice, do’s and don’ts and three key investing principles in one clear and simple guidebook for regular investors.

check out: Expert says ‘money dysmorphia’ could stop you from building wealth

Source: www.cnbc.com