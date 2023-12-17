3 Car Insurance Tips: Secrets to Lowering Your Rates

featured image

Owning a car is not a cheap prospect. AAA says it costs an average of $12,182 per year to own a vehicle, or more than $1,000 per month. And when you account for costs like auto loan payments, vehicle maintenance and car insurance, it’s easy to see why.

However, these costs are not necessarily fixed. It may be possible to refinance an auto loan if you think you can get a lower rate. And just like that, you may be able to reduce the cost of your auto insurance.

Now, you may know that maintaining a safe driving record is one way to keep your car insurance costs down. So is taking defensive driving courses. But here are some less obvious steps that can result in some nice savings on auto insurance.

1. Increase your credit score

You may know that when you want to borrow money, it is important to have a good credit score. This is because a high credit score sends the message that you are a reliable borrower. And you’ll usually be rewarded with more competitive interest rates on the loan.

But you might be surprised to learn that having a high credit score can lead to lower rates on your auto insurance. So it pays to work on increasing your score and then see what discounts result from it.

One step you can take to improve your credit score is to pay all due bills on time. If you can pay off some credit card debt, that can help a lot, too.

Finally, be sure to get a copy of your credit report and check it for errors. Free weekly credit reports are available to consumers. Correcting a mistake that paints you in a less favorable light can result in a fairly rapid credit score increase.

2. Sign up for a pay per mile plan

In a typical auto insurance policy you pay the same rate for the year, no matter how much mileage you put on your vehicle. But some auto insurers offer pay-per-mile programs. If you drive occasionally, one of these plans may make financial sense.

Pay-per-mile insurance works just like it sounds. Usually you’ll have an approved device that you keep in your car (in some cases, it can potentially be built in) that tracks your mileage. From there, you’ll pay your insurer based on how much you actually drive.

Now, you should know that pay-per-mile insurance also charges a base rate. But that base rate is likely to be much lower than the standard premium rate you might otherwise face. So if you don’t put a lot of miles on your vehicle, one of these plans could save you a lot.

3. Pay your premiums together

Some people pay their auto insurance monthly. But if you can pay your annual premium in one go, your insurer may give you a slight discount, so it makes sense to call and ask.

That said, if you’re going to take a monthly expense and convert it into an annual expense, you’ll need to make sure you’re setting aside funds for it month after month. You don’t want to end up in a situation where your annual premium for your auto insurance is due but you don’t have the money. A good bet is to take the cost of your annual premium, divide it by 12, and send 1/12 of that total to your savings via automatic transfer every month.

Lowering the cost of your auto insurance can make vehicle ownership less expensive for you. Use these hacks to shave money off your costs so you’re less stressed financially.

