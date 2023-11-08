3 Business Growth Companies Delivering Over 7% Returns

Business development companies, or BDCs, generally have high dividend yields, because they are required to distribute almost all of their earnings to shareholders. BDCs receive favorable tax treatment, and in return, they are not allowed to retain earnings like other companies.

As a result, dividend yields in the sector are typically above 7%. This article will discuss three BDCs with high dividend yields that may be attractive to income investors.

Main Road Rajdhani (Main)

main road capital (NYSE:main) is a BDC that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower- to middle-market companies and debt capital to middle-market companies. The company defines lower-middle market companies as those with annual revenues typically between $10 million and $150 million. Its investments generally support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financing, refinancing and acquisitions.

At the end of the second quarter of 2023, Main Street had interests in 79 lower middle market companies ($2.2 billion worth), 28 middle market companies ($296 million), and 88 private debt investments ($1.5 billion).

Main Street Capital reports second quarter 2023 results. Net investment income of $85.7 million for the quarter was a 57% increase compared to $54.7 million in Q2 2022. The corporation generated net investment income per share of $1.06, up 41% year-over-year from 75 cents per share.

Main Street’s competitive advantage lies in its portfolio of smaller company interests, which allows for company management as well as equity and debt exposure that would be difficult to replicate. Over the past decade, the company has performed well, acting as a fund for smaller companies and passing on income and profits to investors.

Distributable net investment income per share came to $1.12, up 44% from 78 cents in Q2 2022. Main Street’s net asset value per share increased by 3.1% to $27.69 as of December 31, 2022. During the quarter, Main Street Capital announced 2.2. The % dividend paid monthly increased to 23 cents per share.

From 2013 to 2022, despite the pandemic, Main Street grew net investment income at an average compound rate of 5.3% per year. It has a solid track record over the last decade. Main Street’s dividend policy is somewhat different from most companies as it pays a monthly dividend along with a supplemental dividend once per year when financial results are strong.

The yield on the main stock is 7%.

Gladstone Investments (Profit)

gladstone investments (NASDAQ:to get) focuses on US-based small and medium-sized companies. Industries that Gladstone Investments targets include aerospace and defence, oil and gas, machinery, electronics and media and communications.

Position sizes for debt investments typically range from $5 million to $30 million. The company also takes equity stakes in such companies, with position sizes for equity investments typically ranging from $10 million to $40 million.

On August 2, GAIN reported second quarter financial results. Net investment income fell to 25 cents while total investment income declined 2.4% year-over-year to $20.3 million. The net asset value per common share as of June 30, 2023 was $12.99, compared to $13.09 as of March 31.

GAIN has a strong operating history. Company profits declined significantly during the financial crisis, but Gladstone Investments remained profitable. Profits have grown at 4.3% a year over the past five years, which is not a very high growth rate. However, it is not at all hopeless for a high-yield investment.

After a decline in NIIPS in FY 2020, Gladstone Investments has seen a meaningful improvement in its NIIPS to new record highs in FY 2021 and FY 2022. Gladstone’s EPS are expected to be relatively flat during the current financial year.

Gladstone Investments’ weighted average interest yield has on average been very strong in the past, with the weighted average interest rate above 10%. Gladstone Investments’ dividend payout ratio, relative to its net investment income, has been near or above 100% in several years over the past decade. The estimated payout ratio for 2023 is approximately 87%. GAIN stock yields 7.4%.

Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC)

monroe capital corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing solutions to lower middle-market companies primarily in the United States and Canada. The company primarily invests in senior and “unitranche” secured loans between $2 million and $25 million.

As of June 30, the company’s portfolio consisted of 99 companies with total assets of $515.4 million, with a weighted average annual yield of 12.2%. Approximately 83.3% of its funds are allocated to first lien senior securities and first lien “unitranche” securities.

In Q2 2023, total investment income for the quarter stood at $16.3 million, compared to $16.8 million in the previous quarter. The $500,000 decline was primarily the result of lower average portfolio balances, lower fee income and the one-time reversal of prepayment gains and previously accrued interest income. These factors were offset by higher portfolio yields as a result of the rising rate environment.

Net investment income per share was 27 cents, down 4 cents from 31 cents in the previous quarter. This decline was due to lower overall investment income. Net asset value (NAV) per share fell 4.4% to $9.84 during the quarter. This was primarily due to net unrealized losses on certain specific portfolio companies.

Since the initial public offering of Monroe Capital Corporation (IPO) In 2012, the company has produced stable net investment income per share, maintaining a strong relationship between its investment yields and financing costs. Performance remained resilient even during a year full of significant challenges in 2020, helped by management’s fee waivers, which demonstrated prudent investment.

Monero’s dividend is adequately covered by the company’s net investment income generation. The company’s strengths include a diversified portfolio of companies with strong investment yields and a prudent management team.

The yield of MRCC is 14%.

On the date of publication, Bob Ciura did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, subject to InvestorPlace.com Publication Guidelines,

