3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy for $1,000 and Hold for 10 Years The Motley Fool

Investors will likely remember 2023 as the year when artificial intelligence (AI) hit its stride. While tech giants have used the technology for years, investors flocked back to these stocks once they saw the power of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

AI is set to drive the world’s technology over the next 10 years and beyond. Many of the companies with a foothold in this space should maintain their AI-driven share price gains over the long term, and NVIDIA (NVDA -0.01%), palantir (PLTR 1.10%), and Alphabet (GOOGL -0.51%) (GOOG -0.45%) There are three stocks in particular that should deliver significant returns for investors.

If you have $1,000 to invest, meaning you don’t need it for short- or medium-term bills, you’ve paid off high-interest debt, and you’ve got your emergency fund set, So consider investing in these three stocks.

Nvidia is king of the AI ​​hill

Jake Lerch (Nvidia): Let’s face it: No company has benefited more from the AI ​​revolution than Nvidia. Its shares have increased by an astonishing 227% so far. Taking the long term view, Nvidia’s stock has skyrocketed over the past five years: a $10,000 investment made in late 2018 would be worth $120,000 today.

Nvidia creates processors that power today’s cutting-edge generative artificial intelligence applications. OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Adobefirefly, and MicrosoftThe 365 CoPilot, along with many others, all rely on Nvidia chips.

Moreover, there are more AI applications available in the future. During Nvidia’s recent earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Colette Cress put it this way: “Most major consumer Internet companies are racing to increase generic AI deployments. The enterprise wave of AI adoption is starting now.”

While tech titans prefer meta platform, AlphabetMicrosoft, and Amazon Leading the way, AI has become important across a wide range of industries. Tesla AI is needed to develop autonomous driving systems. Pharmaceutical companies hope that AI will lead to success in treating diseases. companies like FedEx, And Above Applying AI to optimize logistics.

You get the point – AI will drive the next wave of innovation.

As a result, Wall Street expects a financial windfall for Nvidia. Its revenue and earnings forecasts were already skyrocketing, but they are set to continue rising as demand outstrips supply of the company’s chips. Revenue estimates for the next financial year are at their peak. Analysts now expect the company to generate sales of about $89 billion. Nvidia generated just under $45 billion over the last 12 months.

The AI ​​revolution is just getting started, and for investors looking for a way to participate in it for a decade or more, Nvidia is a stock worth buying.

Palantir is proving the value of its products

Justin Pope (Palantir Technologies): Investors have been interested in software company Palantir Technologies since it went public in late 2020. Part of Palantir’s allure is due to its covert work with US government agencies and the military. But in 2023, the company’s progress has gone a long way toward proving that it deserves the hype.

For starters, Palantir is gaining popularity in the private sector. Its software platforms, notably Foundry, combine data analytics and AI to identify trends and aid decision making. This could translate into things like improved supply chain efficiency for manufacturers and better bank fraud detection. The use cases seem endless.

Palantir’s commercial customer count in the US grew 37% year-over-year in the third quarter, potentially sowing the seeds for strong long-term revenue growth. However, Palantir’s contracts can last for years, meaning there can be a lag between when a customer signs with Palantir and when they realize meaningful bill revenue from the deal.

Its momentum in the government sector also remains strong. Palantir recently won a five-year contract with the UK’s National Healthcare Service worth more than $400 million. Deals like this show that organizations are choosing Palantir to solve complex problems. Investors should keep an eye on the company’s client pipeline, but there appears to be solid demand for its services.

Financially, Palantir is very strong. It converts more than 20% of revenues into free cash flow and is profitable based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). It has $3.2 billion in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet, and no debt. This is a war chest that it can use to continue investing in growth or make rapid acquisitions.

The future looks bright for Palantir, which may make it easier to hold on to it for at least the next decade.

Alphabet is big but has room to grow

Will Healy (Alphabet): Even though Google’s parent company Alphabet positioned itself as an “AI first” company seven years ago, many wondered whether it could match ChatGPT’s capabilities when that application arrived on the scene. Furthermore, with its market cap already at $1.7 trillion, one might wonder if its days of massive growth are over.

However, it is probably too early to count the alphabet. The company soon responded to ChatGPT by releasing Google Bard. Unlike ChatGPT, Bard can use Google’s knowledge base to write articles or code. It also draws from the company’s extensive AI portfolio, which has driven every one of its products since its “AI first” announcement.

Additionally, with Google’s emphasis on revenue coming from advertising and, more recently, Google Cloud, investors can easily forget that Alphabet owns several other businesses, such as Verily Life Sciences and autonomous driving company Waymo.

Additionally, it has approximately $120 billion in cash and short-term investments that it can invest in all these businesses. Additionally, in the first nine months of 2023, the company generated $62 billion of free cash flow. With so much money available to invest in AI, it’s unlikely to be left behind for long.

Alphabet’s share price is up about 55% since the beginning of the year, giving it a P/E ratio of about 26. While this valuation is well above the company’s record lows, the stock often trades at significantly higher earnings multiples. Between its P/E ratio and its nearly unmatched ability to invest in ventures, Alphabet’s AI potential will likely continue to make its shareholders richer.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, former director of market development and spokesperson for Facebook and sister of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platform, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an Alphabet executive, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Jake Lerch has positions at Adobe, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Tesla, and United Parcel Service. Justin Pope has no positions in any stocks mentioned. Will Healey holds positions in Palantir Technologies and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, Alphabet, Amazon, FedEx, Meta Platform, Microsoft, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, ServiceNow, Snowflake, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends United Parcel Service and recommends the following options: long January 2024 $420 calls on Adobe and short January 2024 $430 calls on Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com