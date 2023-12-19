3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks for 2024 (and Beyond) The Motley Fool

What was the top financial story of 2023? It must be Artificial Intelligence (AI), right?

No other topic has been in the headlines like AI. Be it ChatGPT, viral AI-generated images, or Sam Altman’s failed ouster at OpenAI, it seems AI keeps churning out big stories one after the other.

So, with 2024 around the corner, here are three AI stocks worth buying in 2024 and beyond.

AI analytics can help companies optimize their operations

Jake Lerch (Palantir Technologies): With the stock up 178% so far, 2023 has been an incredible year Palantir Technologies (PLTR -1.98%) and its shareholders. However, there are signs that 2024 (and beyond) could be even better.

Palantir operates AI-based analytics systems for government and business use and is a leader in translating AI innovation into shareholder returns. Consider Palantir’s recent announcement that it is expanding its long-term partnership Unicredit Spa., a major European bank.

In its press release, Palantir noted that its signature Foundry operating system delivered material results for UniCredit. For example, in 2023, “advanced analytics and trend models at Foundry helped [UniCredit] Generate a four-fold increase in customer redemptions of security products through better targeting.”

Indeed, UniCredit is one of many clients desperate to increase the use of AI to streamline their operations. In an interview with Fox Business on December 7, 2023, Alex Karp, co-founder and CEO of Palantir, said, “We can’t keep up with the demand for our product… We’re growing faster in the U.S.”

The numbers certainly support that statement. In its most recent quarter (the three months ending September 30, 2023), Palantir grew revenue 17% year over year. Trailing-12-month revenue reached $2.1 billion, gross profit increased to $1.7 billion, and free cash flow increased to $474 million.

Still, Palantir stock isn’t for everyone. Since the company is still in the early stages of its lifecycle, its stock will remain volatile. In fact, shares fell more than 84% from their all-time high between January 2021 and January 2023.

Still, for long-term, growth-oriented investors, Palantir is a name worth considering, given the growing demand for its products and its improving fundamentals.

AI isn’t just about what you see; It’s about what you say and hear

Justin Pope (SoundHound AI): Much of the hype around AI focuses on big language models like ChatGPT, but there are other ways to use AI that investors may not be fully aware of. sound Hound Aye (SOUN -1.81%) evolves conversationalist AI takes an audio input, like a person raising a question, and responds with dialogue or action.

Conversational AI has a lot of existing and potential use cases. SoundHound AI is used in the restaurant and hospitality industries to take orders or make reservations. It is in vehicles, smart devices and devices for voice assistance. In the future, technology may find its way into health care, customer service, and more. SoundHound AI estimates a long-term potential addressable market of $160 billion.

As a company, SoundHound AI is just getting started. Its revenue over the last 12 months has been only $38 million, but analysts expect it to grow significantly. It is estimated that revenues will increase by 50% in the next two years. The company also recently announced the acquisition of SYNQ3 Restaurant Solutions, giving SoundHound access to a potential restaurant pipeline of 100,000 locations.

SoundHound AI is a risky stock because the business is still in its early stages. It’s burning cash every quarter, and at this rate it only has a year or two of cash on the balance sheet. Investors shouldn’t be surprised if a company issues new stock to raise funds. In contrast, the stock’s market cap is only $480 million. If SoundHound AI can become a leader in this vast (but undervalued) field of AI, investors may finally be well rewarded.

It’s too early to count out this “AI-first” company

Will Healy (Alphabet): The narrative in the AI ​​field seems to have shifted away from Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL 2.41%) (GOOG 2.50%).

Indeed, the rise of OpenAI’s ChatGPIT took Alphabet by surprise, especially as a rival. Microsoft (MSFT +0.52%) formed an alliance with the research and development company. This gave users a reason to start using Microsoft’s search engine, Bing, and some began to question the dominance of the Google search engine for the first time in many years.

However, Alphabet has responded with its own generative AI tool called Bard. While the tools provide similar results, Bard was the first to provide more recent results because it takes advantage of Google’s search engine.

Additionally, the company has a long history with AI. Alphabet first used AI to correct spelling in 2001. The tools advanced from that point on, so much so that Alphabet declared itself an “AI First” company in 2016.

Additionally, investors should remember that Alphabet owns several companies, some of which could fuel AI innovation. Earlier this year, it merged its two AI companies into Google DeepMind. This subsidiary is a group of scientists, engineers, and others researching AI.

Moreover, with the funding that Google DeepMind is receiving, the company has a higher potential to boost innovation. Alphabet boasts liquidity of about $120 billion, and it generated about $32 billion of free cash flow in the first nine months of 2023. This gives the company tremendous resources to develop AI-related products and the ability to buy innovation it cannot create.

Such optionality gives investors less reason to doubt Alphabet, and one has to wonder if sentiment against Google Origin had run too high. Despite concerns from some, the stock is up more than 40% in the last 12 months.

Additionally, the growth has taken its P/E ratio to 26. Although it is not cheap, it still has a lower P/E. Amazon (AMZN 2.73%), Apple (AAPL -0.85%), and Microsoft. That low valuation could be an opportunity to buy this stock as it uses its AI knowledge base and vast resources to remain a force in the artificial intelligence industry.

Source: www.fool.com