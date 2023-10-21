3 Ajeya Vikas stocks to buy if there is a selloff in the market

There’s no telling when the next market downturn will hit, or which sectors will be spared the worst hit when it does. But when the market starts falling, it is almost certain that growth stocks will be affected the most. These investments are unsafe due to their higher valuations and increased growth expectations compared to dividend stocks that are considered safe.

That’s why it pays for a growth stock investor to have their watch list ready for when these excellent businesses go on sale. With that goal in mind, here are some emerging stocks that are worth buying on the next dip.

1. Lululemon Athletica

There is no shortage of discussion around lululemon athleticaThere is (LULU -0.09% ) stock now. Shares are at multi-year highs following the announcement that the company will replace Activision Blizzard. S&P 500Demand for stocks is potentially increasing among large index funds.

The athleisure retailer’s business is also operating on all cylinders at the moment. Revenue grew a strong 20% ​​last quarter due to solid growth at existing locations and a rapidly expanding store base. Lululemon is seeing good demand for its core yoga apparel, but its brand strength is also helping it move into new geographic markets and complementary product areas like outerwear and shoes.

Its financial position is excellent, with gross profit margin compared to sales at 59% NikeIs 44%. Operating profit margins are also double Nike’s 11% level. This is a business worth keeping on your watch list.

2. Netflix

Netflix (NFLX -0.20% ) had plenty of good news for shareholders in its mid-October earnings update. The company achieved blockbuster subscription gains in the Q3 period thanks to a crackdown on password sharing and enthusiasm for new content releases. Management raised its profit margin forecast and said it is now on track to post free cash flow of $6.5 billion, up from a prior target of $5 billion.

Certainly, some of this increase is a temporary reprieve from the recent pause in production caused by the writer’s and actor’s strike. But Netflix still expects sales profitability to rise to between 22% and 23% next year, which would help fuel another round of price increases.

Wall Street responded to the good news by pushing shares of the streaming video giant to a 2023 high. There is scope for further upside from here, but cautious investors may still prefer to keep an eye on this stock until the next pullback.

3. Palo Alto Networks

The long-term outlook for the cybersecurity industry is bright, and palo alto network (PANW -3.96% ) is well positioned to take advantage of this. The software-as-a-service company disclosed in late August that sales grew 26% to surpass $2 billion.

Large clients love Palo Alto’s full platform of services, which is becoming more valuable these days due to new artificial intelligence (AI) integrations. “We finished the year with strong execution as the changing environment drove more customers toward platformization,” CEO Nikesh Arora said in a press release.

Growth is not that valuable if it does not also improve financial metrics. Palo Alto is also not disappointed in this matter. After recently entering positive earnings territory, profit margins are on the rise. Management is forecasting earnings growth of more than 20% this year as free cash flow is close to 40% of sales.

As you might expect, this good news has sent Palo Alto’s valuation soaring. But keep an eye on this growth stock, as a recession is likely to yield a much more attractive price for this great business.

Dimitri Kalogeropoulos has positions at Netflix and Nike. The Motley Fool has positions at and recommends Lululemon Athletica, Netflix, Nike, and Palo Alto Networks. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: Long January 2025 $47.50 calls on Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com