3 adorable Japanese words that will instantly brighten your day

As a native Japanese speaker, I get angry when I see English articles that promote Japanese buzzwords ikigai, They are not commonly used in our everyday conversations. Ikigai is like a stock word thrown around in job interviews or biographies.

Instead of those fancy words, I’d like to introduce three of my favorite Japanese words. They are basic words but each has a cultural richness that defies translation into any single English word.

Here are 3 adorable Japanese words that will brighten your day:

1. En (縁) / Goen (ご縁)

If you are familiar with Japanese, you may know that people put a five yen coin in the donation box at a temple. They wish for good “en” – not cashback in yen – but fortunate relationships with people and new opportunities.

En (縁) can be roughly translated into words like fate, bond, or connection. Interestingly, 縁 is not as casual as accepting someone’s connection request on LinkedIn. There is a subtlety of contingency and a deeper notion of fate in this word.

An old saying explains it perfectly:

袖振りたうも他生の縁 (Sode Furyu mo Taisho no En) The accidental brushing of the sleeve may be a predestined encounter in this life

Soda suggests the sleeves of the kimono, and tasho Meaning our previous birth. This saying is a reminder of how important it is to approach each encounter with new people carefully.

That said, I have to mention that the sense of chance encounters is waning in our modern lives. In a crowded train during rush hours, we all hope to avoid touching others’ clothes.

Still, if you want to give a formal speech expressing gratitude for the relationships you’ve built, you could say,

(goen o itadaki arigatō gozaimasu) Thank you for the connection.

N can also come in handy when you feel a special connection with someone. It often has romantic connotations, and you can use phrases like these to express your optimistic feelings:

(Ano hito to wa en ga aru yona ki ga suru) I feel like I have a predestined relationship with that person.

2. Ogataisama

japanese words otagai (こことな) simply means “each other”, but when respectful Environment (様) is added, it suddenly takes on a lot more meaning.

It has no direct English equivalent, and is often presented as a scenario where the two parties are in the same boat and are mutually supportive. Nuances like, “I know you’d do the same for me.”

This may not seem entirely selfless, but the speaker’s intention is usually to ease the emotional burden of the listener who may feel indebted for the assistance. The following proverb reflects this sentiment well:

困った時ねななななと様 (Komatta Toki wa Otagaisama) We support each other in trouble

The comfort this phrase can bring is tremendous. In my case, I am very grateful to my mother for being a caregiver, yet she politely declines any gifts and uses this phrase instead. We both know it can’t work the other way around since he’s a professional caregiver, but this phrase still serves to enrich our communication, for which I feel really grateful.

This word encapsulates the principle of Japanese communication as it can also be used negatively, when two people are fighting. Collective culture may be controversial, but the shared spirit of cooperation is undeniably valuable.

3. Omomuki (趣)

If you’ve heard of wabi-sabi, the term is easy to understand. Omomuki broadly means grace, charm and sophistication. The specific phrase is,

Interesting (Omomuki ga Aru) Its taste is amazing.

decide whether it is or not omomuki-bukai (趣業白)—tasteful or not—is highly subjective. Wabi-sabi focuses more on short-term beauty, but omomuki suggests a broader sense of modest grace.

When I travel, I usually try to find places with omomuki instead of focusing on Instagram-worthy attractions. This way, I can relax and immerse myself in the local atmosphere.

For example, Kyoto residents are very proud of their lives filled with omomuki and often look down on Tokyoites. To them, Tokyo appears to be a jungle of concrete buildings filled with job seekers of no historical value.

Another thing that most Japanese people would probably agree on is that Ginkakuji Temple is more omomuki-rich than Kinkakuji Temple. Kinkakuji painted with gold is very shiny. Omomuki shines with greater grace and beauty.

Photo: Ginkakuji Temple/Pixabay.

Bonus word! tsundoku (積読)

As a book lover, I cannot end this article without mentioning tsundoku, This is a picture derived from the verb tsundere (積んでおく), which means to pile something up and put it aside.

Japanese bookworms have shortened the word by replacing the latter part of the word with the kanji 読 (doku), which means to read. This linguistic device describes the habit of piling up unread books.

As I mentioned in my article for The Japan Times, tsundoku is a guilty pleasure cherished by many book enthusiasts.

Yuko Tamura is a writer, cultural translator, and editor-in-chief of Tokyo-based Japonica. His articles have been featured in The Japan Times, Unseen Japan, The Good Men Project, BBC Radio, and others.

This article was originally published on Medium. Reprinted with permission of the author.

