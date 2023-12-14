The Conway-based conductor will host the second Entrepreneur Support Organization Summit on Feb. 12 and 13 at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

The purpose of the summit is to convene organizations and individuals who support entrepreneurs to problem-solve new ways to renew and grow entrepreneurship in the state of Arkansas.

More than 32 aid organizations participated in the inaugural summit in 2022.

“It is no secret that the state of Arkansas is placing a greater emphasis on entrepreneurship and small business. That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with Arkansas’s entrepreneur support organizations to develop innovative solutions that will expand a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem and further strengthen and diversify our economy,” said the Arkansas Economic Development Commission and an ESO. said the Director of Small Business and Entrepreneurship Development. Member of the Summit Committee.

The summit’s programming will include a variety of topics aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and collaboration in the state of Arkansas. Building an ecosystem, fostering entrepreneurial success in rural Arkansas, speed networking, power connections to statewide organizations, and access to capital are some of the highlights.

To enhance networking opportunities, a happy hour and group dinner will be included for registrants.

The two keynote speakers will provide their perspectives and lessons from their work in developing complex systems. Julie Heath, Executive Director of IU Innovates and former Vice President of Entrepreneurial Ecosystems for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, will share insights on leading statewide entrepreneurship initiatives.

Andy Stoll, senior program officer for ecosystem development at the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, will share lessons from his work developing entrepreneurs nationally through a distributed leadership approach.

Additional sessions will focus specifically on the state of Arkansas, including a presentation from Commerce Secretary Hugh McDonald and a demonstration of the new Arkansas Business Resource Hub.

The summit is sponsored by Arkansas Capital Corporation, the University of Central Arkansas and Condor. You can register here.

Source: talkbusiness.net

