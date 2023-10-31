This story is part of CNBC Make It millennium wealth The series, which explores how people around the world earn, spend, and save their money.

If you get your surgery in Tampa, Florida, Chabli Rodriguez’s face may be one of the last faces you see before going under anesthesia.

The 28-year-old is a certified anesthesiologist assistant, which means she helps doctors keep patients comfortable and unconscious during surgery or other medical procedures. It’s a well-paying job that has allowed Rodriguez to pursue the medical career she always dreamed of without having to go to medical school.

“Growing up, I loved science, that was my favorite subject — especially chemistry,” she tells CNBC Make It. “I really liked the critical thinking behind it and wanted to pursue a career in medicine.”

In her second full year as CAA, Rodriquez is making more than $200,000 annually between her base salary of $198,0000 and the overtime shifts she usually picks up. In 2022, she earned over $210,000.

New York native Chabli Rodriguez lives in Tampa, Florida and earns $210,000 per year.

Although his salary allows him to live comfortably while saving half his income, it has not always been easy for Rodriguez.

Her parents immigrated from Mexico and settled in Brooklyn, eventually purchasing a farm in upstate New York. Rodriguez and his four siblings grew up working in the fields and selling their products at farmers markets in the city.

“I appreciate my family very much, they are the closest people to me,” Rodriguez says. “Growing up we didn’t have time, but now as adults we all make time to be together.”

From farm to operating table

Rodriguez says that although she is close to her family, it was difficult to break the news to her parents that she did not want to continue working on the farm after high school.

“I believe his dream was that we would continue the business as adults in some capacity,” she says. “However, my dreams were not to become a farmer.”

Rodriguez remained in New York to pursue her undergraduate degree at Brooklyn College, where it would be more affordable because it is a public school and she could continue to live at home. Her parents provided some help, and she applied for scholarships, allowing Rodriguez to graduate without taking out student loans.

She studied chemistry on the pre-med track, but after graduating, Rodriguez realized that the time and cost of medical school was not a commitment she wanted to make.

“I began to pay more attention to physician assistants, who had similar responsibilities [as a doctor]But with shorter timelines and generally less debt,” she says. “It would be less compensation, but I felt it was worth it for the time I was giving up in return.”

His passion for chemistry and interest in anesthesia led Rodriguez to learn about anesthesiologist assistants. After researching the career and paying attention to CAA to understand the work, she knew this was the path for her.

‘I work with a lot of needles’

Even if you are quite familiar with surgery procedures, you may have never encountered CAA. Currently, the CAA is only in effect in 20 states and the District of Columbia, which is why Rodriguez currently lives and works in Florida.

Although their job is to make patients feel comfortable and pain-free, it is not for the faint of heart.

“I work with a lot of needles, preparing medicines,” Rodriguez says. “I put IVs on patients, I can put in arterial lines, needles for epidurals, needles for blocks that will numb local areas of the patient.”

Some days are quiet, Rodriguez says, but she typically sees more activity at the hospital than on days spent at the farm.

On a typical day, Rodriguez may see anywhere from one to 14 patients, she says, depending on the length of each procedure and the hospital’s schedule.

“The pace is very fast, but I like it,” Rodriguez says. “I feel like it keeps me motivated to be better, faster and more intuitive in whatever I decide to do for patient care.”

In fact, working with patients is the highlight of his job.

“My favorite part of the job is waking up patients and seeing how comfortable they are at the end,” Rodriguez says. “They wake up and are surprised that the surgery is done, that they’re already awake and healing.”

From six figures in debt to a six figure salary

After graduation, Rodriguez went to Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to earn a master’s degree in anesthesiology, which allowed her to obtain the CAA credential.

But unlike his undergraduate studies, Rodriguez had to take out loans for graduate school – a total of about $200,000 for the 2-year program.

But “given that the salary would be around $150,000, I took up this profession knowing that I would be in debt,” she says. “I felt like I had a real chance to pay it off within five years.”

He won’t even need five years.

Rodriguez visits her hometown of New York every few weeks.

Rodriguez didn’t need the full $200,000 to pay for school, so by the time she graduates in 2021, her balance will be $127,590.

She hurried to start working immediately after graduation. She was able to get a fast credential through a hospital that allowed her to quickly start working and earning money as a CAA. Within three months of graduating, she had earned a six-figure salary.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and former President Donald Trump paused federal student loan payments and interest, Rodriguez saw an opportunity. Instead of continuing to pay off her loan, she put her monthly payment into a high-yield savings account.

By the time the pause was set to end in September 2023, she had more than enough savings to pay off her loan, and that’s exactly what she did. In total, she paid off her six-figure loan in about two years.

She wanted to put that money into her investments or just enjoy life, “but I found out in school that I had to repay this loan… and I thought it was worth the amount I had to pay, ” Rodriguez says.

how does she spend her money

Even after paying off his debt, Rodriguez continues to save about 50% of his income. Partly because she wants to be able to travel independently and save for her eventual retirement, but also because of how she grew up.

Rodriguez says that growing up without a lot of money has left her with a bit of a “scarcity mentality”, to the extent that even though she’s saving a lot, she’s still nervous about a worst-case scenario like losing her job. Is.

“I feel like I always want to prepare for it,” she says. “I’ve worked a lot of overtime to make sure I always have a little extra.”

Here’s how Rodriguez spent his money in September 2023:

savings and investment : $14,726 for her 401(k), brokerage account and savings account

: $14,726 for her 401(k), brokerage account and savings account travel: $3,441 in travel time to Costa Rica, plus flights and Airbnbs for upcoming trips

$3,441 in travel time to Costa Rica, plus flights and Airbnbs for upcoming trips Housing and Utilities: The $1,370 she splits with her roommate for her share of rent, utilities and fees

The $1,370 she splits with her roommate for her share of rent, utilities and fees Discretionary: $755 on beauty treatments and fundraising at work

$755 on beauty treatments and fundraising at work Eat: $662 on groceries and eating out

$662 on groceries and eating out Insurance: $146 for health and dental insurance

$146 for health and dental insurance transportation: $39 on gas and tolls

$39 on gas and tolls membership: $11 for iCloud storage and HBO Max, split with your boyfriend

Rodriguez keeps her monthly costs relatively low by making lump sum payments for things like her car and renters insurance, which she pays at six-monthly and yearly intervals, respectively.

She puts most of her spending on credit cards for things like groceries and travel to get the rewards, but pays them off in full each month, with no debt.

Aside from her rent and savings, traveling is her biggest expense, and Rodriguez sticks to a budget to make sure she’s able to take the trips she wants. She could live on her own, but finds it comfortable to live with a roommate, which keeps her living costs down. She also drives an affordable Toyota Corolla.

“I could get a more luxurious car, I could even live in a nicer apartment, or live on my own, but those are things that are not a priority for me,” Rodriguez says. “I try to save on things that aren’t as important to me, but when I go to another country I spend on things that matter to me, like food and experiences.”

‘There will be a luxury first class ticket’

Although she doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon, Rodriguez does plan on slowing down a bit in the near future.

She’s looking to cut down on some of her overtime shifts and spend more time pursuing her other hobbies, like working out and creating content for her YouTube channel. Rodriguez posts videos on the platform to raise awareness of the CAA profession and show the world what her career is like.

Rodriguez enjoys working out in his free time.

When she started researching CAA, Rodriguez says she didn’t see a lot of representation online or about CAA and what they do.

“I try my best to set that example,” she says.

In terms of financial goals, she is not thinking of buying a house in the near future. She still prioritizes traveling to visit with her family in New York and explore more of the world. Her siblings currently live in different locations around the world, so she’s excited to travel with them to Mexico later this year and visit her brother in Japan next year.

“I just want to keep my cost of living low, but also spend money on making travel between different states more comfortable,” Rodriguez says. “For me, luxury would be to have a first class or business class ticket for a long flight.”

