28-tonne, 1.2-MW tidal kite now exporting power to the grid

Minsto’s fully powered Dragon 12 looks like some kind of futuristic military drone – but it behaves remarkably like a kite underwater. It uses the lift generated by tidal flows to fly faster than the currents, harvesting renewable energy.

Solar power is the basis of most renewable energy grid plans – but lunar energy is even more predictable, and several different companies are working to commercialize the energy generated from the regular inflow and outflow of the tides.

One that we’ve completely missed is Minesto, which is taking a very different and remarkably dynamic approach compared to most. Where devices like Orbital’s O2 tidal turbine more or less sit in water harvesting energy from tidal currents, Minsto’s Dragon series is anchored to the ocean floor, and flies like kites, sensing the currents like the wind.

Minsto’s Deep Green Technology – Unlocking Renewable Baseload Power

Just as land-based wind power kites fly in a figure 8 pattern to move faster than the wind, the Dragon also flies underwater. This allows Dragon to draw more energy from a given tidal flow than other designs, says Minesto – and it also changes the economic equations for the relevant sites, making it worth exploiting the slow tidal flow.

These are not small kites by any means – the Dragon 12 would have to be disassembled to fit in a shipping container. It is a monster with a 12-metre (39-ft) wingspan, and weighs no less than 28 tonnes. But compared to other offshore power options like wind turbines, this one is a completely smaller boat, and extremely easy to install using a small boat and seabed wire.

Like any renewable energy project, the key figure here is LCOE (levelised cost of energy) – so what will it cost? Well, in 2017, Minesto was estimated to cost around US$108/MWh after its first hundred megawatts of capacity was installed – after which the cost would drop to as low as $54/MWh.

The Minesto team posing with the 1.2 MW Dragon 12

For an unfair comparison, Orbital claims it is expecting an LCoE of less than $253/MWh for its first O2 tidal turbine, a figure that will fall with scale, and fixed-bottom offshore wind projects in 2022 The estimated average LCoE was . $89/MWh in 2022, according to US DOE.

Dragon 12, like other tidal devices, will be more effective in some locations than others – and Denmark’s Faroe Islands, an archipelago in the cold North Atlantic between Scotland and Iceland, provide ideal conditions. Home to approximately 55,000 people and more than one million puffins, the Faroe Islands are drained by tidal currents flowing through several narrow channels. This causes the water to move much faster, and thus devices like the Dragon 12 can capture energy.

The narrow channels between the Faroe Islands accelerate tidal flow, creating an ideal location for tidal energy projects

That’s where the first Dragon has been deployed, and on Friday, it was connected to the local power grid to begin delivering energy.

“This is a big day for Minesto,” Dr. Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto, said in a press release. “We have reached the most significant milestone in the company’s history by producing electricity into the grid with our mega-watt scale powerplant. We are both proud and happy and look forward to the journey ahead more than ever.. The competitiveness of the Dragon 12 is straight to the point; it is powerful, cost-effective and provides predictable power to the grid.”

Watch a video below.

Minesto reaches historic milestone – first electricity to the grid with tidal powerplant Dragon 12

