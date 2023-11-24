If you’ve ever listened to a YouTube video of “Lo-Fi Beats for Studying or Relaxing”, you may have interacted with the music of Michael Turner.

Turner, 26, is a full-time musician who makes pop music under the name PLVTINUM. A year and a half ago, he began spending some of his weekends making music in what he calls a passive listening space – and soon found “lo-fi” music making to be a “pretty easy” task.

This is also beneficial. Under the name Bonsai Beats — a band consisting mostly of Turner and guitarist Mike Bono — he has earned an additional $33,139 in the past year, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It.

Lo-fi stands for “low fidelity”, which essentially means it lacks the high production value that you’ll find in most professional music. This should be listened to in the background while you are cooking, working, studying or even sleeping.

That means Turner’s goal is simple: quality over quantity. When he and Bono collaborate on lo-fi tracks, they set a timer—just two minutes to write, produce, and name each song. Together, they’ve made nearly $60,000 last year from 85 tracks that took just three hours total to create.

The lack of expectations that come with lo-fi music production is “kind of therapeutic,” says Turner, and the extra cash doesn’t hurt. Here’s how he created and manages his lo-fi musical side.

Creating lo-fi music is ‘simpler than people realize’

At the age of 18, Turner posted a YouTube video of herself singing and playing an original song, and it received over a million views. “It was my first taste of what internet virality could do, and from then on I was hooked,” he says.

Lo-fi tracks may not always get as many streams as Beyoncé or Taylor Swift, but they can still be popular: Lofi Girl, a popular streamer on YouTube, has 13.6 million subscribers and videos that regularly garner millions of views.

According to its profile page, Bonsai Beats has approximately 12,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Of its 53 tracks on the platform, only three exceed two minutes in length. One called “Lovely Lofi” has over 300,000 streams.

Turner says that producing these songs is “much simpler than people realize” and the only real cost is time. He and Bono create the track using a guitar, a keyboard, and Logic Pro, a popular music mixing software, which currently costs $199.99.

You can just as easily use GarageBand, which comes free with Apple products, says Turner.

Next, you’ll probably need a distributor. Turner says he uses TuneCore, an online service that puts your tracks on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and TikTok. He says its pricing ranges from a limited free version to a $49.99 annual subscription service, and Turner pays $29.99 for the mid-tier option.

Turner says paying a membership fee means TuneCore won’t keep any of your sales revenue, unlike traditional distribution agencies that can claim up to 85%.

“The barrier to entry is so low that any professional or casual musician can start doing it right away as a side hustle,” he says. “The beauty of streaming is that the cost level is really low… you just put it on Spotify, and if it’s the right offering, it starts making money immediately.”

‘It’s a very exciting time in music’

Relatively low payouts from Spotify and other music streaming platforms are a common conversation topic among musicians. But for Turner, the democratization of music — or, the idea that anyone can make money using streaming platforms — is a big deal.

His other musician friends also have a lo-fi side hustle. Turner says one published a track for sleep and relaxation, and accumulated nearly 20 million streams — earning about $100,000 — because people listened to it repeatedly while sleeping. Another friend, a writer and producer who has no steady income, recently sold the rights to his Passive Listening catalog for $1.68 million, he added.

“Institutional finance has become interested in streaming, and anyone who has an interest in [song] “It’s a serious niche where a recurring stream can get a buyout offer from a traditional investor,” says Turner.

In August, Turner launched her own record label called Rebellion Records. He says his aim is to help make the music industry more democratized – applying his production skills and online virality research to help emerging artists. His label will keep 25% of each artist’s royalties instead of the industry standard 50-60%.

“It’s a really exciting time in music,” says Turner. “I’m optimistic.”

Source: www.cnbc.com