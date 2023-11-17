26% of people earning more than £100,000 are ‘living monthly amid cost-cutting’

According to a survey, almost one in four people earning six-figure salaries say they are living check to check.

Wealth manager RBC Brevin Dolphin found that almost 26% of people surveyed across the UK with an annual income of more than £100,000 said they had no money left at the end of the month.

Nine in 10 (90%) of people who said they were living paycheck to check were responsible for rising costs of living, while 38% blamed rising mortgage payments. And 29% said loan repayments were causing them problems, while 11% pointed to car finance costs.

More than two-thirds (69%) said their pay has failed to match inflation, while 11% said their pay increases have exceeded inflation and the remaining 20% ​​said their pay has kept pace with inflation. Maintained pace with costs.

Those under 40 were especially likely to say they were living month-to-month.

Less than 30% of those age 40 and younger said they were paying by check, up from 26% for those age 40 and older and 16% for those age 60 and older. fallen. Older adults may be less likely to have dependent children and may be more likely to pay off their mortgage.

Higher earners in Wales were most likely to say they were paying by cheque, with a third (33%), while Yorkshire and the Humber were the least likely, with a fifth (20%) .

In London, where house prices are often higher than elsewhere in Britain, 28% of high earners said they were struggling to live within their means.

Carla Morris, financial planner at RBC Bruin Dolphin, said: “The findings of our survey underline how much the cost of living crisis has affected every section of society in the UK.

“Even those who are among the highest earners in the country are living pay check to check, almost all of them cite living in that situation as one of the main reasons for Citing rising costs. Even for most people in this income group, wages are failing to keep pace with inflation, meaning they are struggling to offset the impact of higher costs.

Data released this week showed that consumer price index (CPI) inflation declined to 4.6% in October from 6.7% in September.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said this meant he had met his target of halving inflation to below 5.4% by the end of the year.

But inflation remains above the Bank of England’s 2% target, and economists said the lower energy price cap helped drive the sharp decline last month.

Nearly half (47%) of high earners surveyed for RBC Brewin Dolphin expect their financial situation to remain the same in 2024.

A fifth (19%) believe it will get worse, while almost a third (34%) are expecting a better situation. Older people aged 60 and over are especially likely to be pessimistic about their financial situation over the next year, with 82% saying they believe it will either stay the same or get worse It will be worse.

Ms Morris said: “Although high earners aged 60 and over are probably not feeling as distressed as their younger counterparts at the moment, they are significantly more pessimistic about their financial situations next year.

“Rising costs will gradually begin to erode their income and, although the state pension will be protected by the triple-lock, other savings and the income they provide may struggle in the current environment.

“However, many people in this age group may have lived through similar high-inflation and high-interest periods before. They may not have the same earning potential as before, but they will have more experience than many of their younger counterparts in getting ahead financially.

Nearly 1,300 high earners for RBC Brewin Dolphin were surveyed by FindOutNow in September 2023.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com